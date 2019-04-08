At These “Dispersed” Hotels, Travelers Have No Choice But to Live Like Locals

You may have to walk a few minutes from your room to the restaurant, but these hotels without boundaries—where you might sleep in an artist’s retreat or a former bridge keeper’s home—are unlike anything else.

At the newly opened Enso Ango in Kyoto, you can’t simply roll out of bed and amble downstairs for breakfast; instead, it’s a five-minute walk from your bedroom to the main restaurant a few blocks away. That’s because Enso Ango is Japan’s first “dispersed hotel,” spread across five buildings that are located several streets apart. Enso Ango is among a growing breed of dispersed (or “scattered”) hotels worldwide—essentially, properties where rooms and amenities are peppered throughout a destination. The trend, which is largely in Europe and Asia so far, is rooted in the Italian concept of albergo diffuso, a means of reviving historic villages by turning different buildings into stand-alone hotel rooms. While their settings vary—from a remote island in Norway to the bustling streets of Singapore—these hotels without boundaries all share the same goal: to encourage guests to immerse themselves in their surroundings. Photo by Satoshi Asakawa Enso Ango’s five buildings blend completely into their surroundings—and that’s on purpose. Enso Ango, Kyoto

Enso Ango, whose 86 rooms are set across five separate buildings that blend right into the Kyoto cityscape. And that's precisely the point: "Our guests are encouraged to explore not only the hotel itself, but also the surrounding community," says CEO Yumiko Toeda. "They can stroll around the neighborhood and experience local life."

The buildings, which are within walking distance of one another, pay homage to traditional machiya (wooden townhouses) with their Zen-inspired aesthetic. Each has different communal facilities that are open to guests staying in other buildings; for instance, the Fuya II building has a tearoom and a gym, while Tomi II houses the hotel’s sole restaurant. Plus, they’re all situated in central Kyoto, mere minutes from the busy Gion district—so you might end up wandering into a craft boutique or glimpsing a geisha en route to dinner. Sweets Hotel, Amsterdam

Canals are a defining feature of Amsterdam, so what better way to experience the city than to stay in a traditional bridge house right above the water? You can do that at Sweets Hotel, a collection of 28 such houses scattered across the capital. These buildings were once home to the city’s bridge keepers, who controlled waterway traffic, but they became defunct after bridge control was centralized in 2017. Today, they’ve been restored as individual suites complete with prime waterfront views. Each bridge house is tiny and can only accommodate two people, but you won’t be left wanting. “From your suite, you’ll see locals on their bikes, tourists in motorboats, birds flying over the water,” says cofounder Suzanne Oxenaar. “It’s a new way to experience Amsterdam.” Plus, guests are given a neighborhood guide with recommendations on a tablet, so while there aren’t any amenities in the traditional sense of the word, you’ll be breakfasting at trendy cafés and working out at nearby parks—as a local would. Courtesy of Six Senses Hotels and Resorts The reception area of the Six Senses Duxton in Singapore Six Senses Singapore

The new Six Senses The new Six Senses Singapore is remarkable in many ways. For one, it’s the resort group’s first hotel in a city setting; for another, it consists of two sister properties— Six Senses Duxton and Six Senses Maxwell —both located in Chinatown and opened within the past year.