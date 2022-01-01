Delle Chan

Hi there!

I’m Delle, a London-based writer and editor with over nine years of experience crafting content for both print and digital platforms. I’m adept at writing about a diverse range of topics, from travel and food to sustainability and technology. I’m also skilled at website management, having taken entire websites from conception to launch.

Publications I’ve written for include The Guardian, CNN Travel, WIRED UK, National Geographic Traveller Food, South China Morning Post, AFAR, DestinAsian, American Way, SilverKris, Silkwinds, and N by Norwegian.