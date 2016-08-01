American Beauty: Don't Forget to Travel in Your Own Backyard

When I visit a country for the first time, it is with a sense of discovery. It is easy to go to a place like Cuba or Iran or Morocco with a curious, open mind when you are completely unfamiliar with it. But sometimes it’s good to remind ourselves to bring that same attitude to travels within our own country.

In May, after our fascinating three-day AFAR Experiences in New Orleans, I told a friend of mine from Nola that I would like to see rural Louisiana, which I’d never visited. So that weekend we went to his girlfriend’s parents’ house on False River, northwest of Baton Rouge.

Our hosts were determined to show me a “rural Louisiana experience” complete with a crayfish and crab boil, and lots of beer, music, and stories. They kept asking, “Is this rural enough for you?” They were incredibly gracious hosts, and it struck me that although we had much in common (the English language, beer) in some ways, parts of their culture were as “foreign” to me as some I’d encountered overseas, and the experience was just as stimulating and fulfilling.