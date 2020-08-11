The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale

Even though Prime Day is delayed, you can still save on some of our favorite brands like Osprey, Marmot, and Columbia during Amazon’s Big Summer Sale.

Don’t make the mistake of trying to sleep on the ground without a sleeping pad. With more than 3,000 mostly five-star reviews on Amazon, the Klymit Static V Sleeping Pad is a good place to start. It quickly inflates and deflates with an easy-to-use valve and comes with a stuff sack for light packers. LifeStraw Go Filter Water Bottle Buy now: $37 (was $50), amazon.com This is one of AFAR's favorite water bottles for off-the-beaten-path travelers. At first, it looks like a regular plastic bottle with flip-spout lid. But the “straw” inside is actually a two-stage filter that traps bacteria, parasites, and even microplastics, according to gear writer Kelly Bastone. Handy for any destination—city or countryside—where the drinking water isn’t always trustworthy. Courtesy of Amazon Save up to 45 percent on the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack. Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack Buy now: $77 (was $140), amazon.com This highly rated Osprey travel backpack is marked down up to 45 percent right now in select colors. At 23 x 15 x 13 inches, it meets most airlines’ carry-on size restrictions, but it is large enough to fit 46 liters of gear and clothes. In addition to one large main compartment, it also comes with a rear panel pocket that fits up to a 15-inch laptop, plus stowable shoulder and hip straps so it can be carried as a duffel. Osprey Transporter 95 Travel Duffel Bag Buy now: $120 (was $160), amazon.com For longer trips, the Osprey Transporter convertible backpack duffel comes with space for 95 liters of clothes and gear. Typically $160, the black, gray, and red versions are marked down 25 percent during this sale. At 27.2 x 14.6 x 13.4 inches, you’ll have to check this bag when you take it on airplanes. But it’s only 3.5 pounds, so it won’t weigh you down once you grab it from the baggage carousel. Travelpro Platinum Elite 21-Inch Carry-On Buy now: $168 (was $300), amazon.com

One of AFAR’s go-to brands for functional and stylish luggage, Travelpro suitcases feature expandable zippers, removable dividers, and durable fabric. Select colors of its highly-rated Platinum Elite 21-inch carry-on are marked down 44 percent right now. Courtesy of Amazon Save on the Marmot Men’s Precip Lightweight Waterproof Rain Jacket. Marmot Men’s Precip Lightweight Waterproof Rain Jacket Buy now: $52 (was $100), amazon.com The breathable NanoPro waterproof coating used in this rain jacket is made with pores small enough to keep rain from getting in, but big enough to let water vapor out, keeping you dry no matter how active you are during your travels. Other features include fully taped seams, an attached hood, and zippered ventilation openings under the arms. When you’re done using it, the jacket can be stuffed into an interior pocket to take up less space in your luggage. The women’s version of this jacket is also on sale now. Icebreaker Men’s Merino Wool 175 Everyday Base Layer Buy now: $41 (was $70), amazon.com Merino wool is lightweight and naturally odor resistant, so it won’t take up a ton of space in your luggage and you can wear it more than once. New Zealand’s Icebreaker makes some of the greatest options out there. With winter approaching, now’s the time to stock up on new base layers for your next outdoor adventure. A similar version for women is also on sale. Columbia Women’s Powder Pass Hooded Jacket Buy now: $47 (was $120), amazon.com Filled with Columbia’s Thermarator 100 percent polyester insulation, this lightweight winter jacket will keep you warm as temperatures begin to drop. Featuring a hood and two pockets to keep your head and hands warm, it’s on sale in black, orange, gray, and navy right now. Courtesy of Amazon Ruled pocket size Moleskines are on sale. Moleskine Hard Cover Pocket Notebook Pocket Buy now: $11 (was $14), amazon.com

