The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale

Aug 11, 2020
Whether you’re planning an RV trip or a quick camping getaway, Amazon’s Big Summer Sale has the travel gear you need.
Even though Prime Day is delayed, you can still save on some of our favorite brands like Osprey, Marmot, and Columbia during Amazon’s Big Summer Sale.
Typically Amazon’s summer sale—Prime Day—happens in July, but that’s been postponed due to coronavirus until at least October, CNBC reported. However, if you’re looking for discounts on outdoor gear and clothing for socially distanced trips before summer ends, you can still find some solid deals on brands like Osprey, Marmot, and Coleman during Amazon’s Big Summer Sale.
Since Amazon hasn’t promoted this sale as much as it would Prime Day, a little digging is necessary to find the discounts. We did the work for you. Here are some of the best hidden deals on travel gear on Amazon right now. Following this quick list of the best deals, read on for more information on each item.
For those new to camping, a cozy sleeping bag is necessary. But you don’t need to splurge on an expensive model. This Coleman sleeping bag keeps you warm in temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit and weighs just four pounds, making it an ideal car-camping pick.
A must-have for any road trip or camping excursion, a headlamp provides hands-free light whether you’re digging around in the car or prepping s’mores after the sun goes down. This version weighs just a few ounces and comes with three AAA batteries.
Light up your entire campsite with this vintage-inspired camping lantern. Powered by eight D-cell batteries (sold separately), the LED bulbs can light up to 32 feet on high and 19 feet on low.
Don’t make the mistake of trying to sleep on the ground without a sleeping pad. With more than 3,000 mostly five-star reviews on Amazon, the Klymit Static V Sleeping Pad is a good place to start. It quickly inflates and deflates with an easy-to-use valve and comes with a stuff sack for light packers.
This is one of AFAR's favorite water bottles for off-the-beaten-path travelers. At first, it looks like a regular plastic bottle with flip-spout lid. But the “straw” inside is actually a two-stage filter that traps bacteria, parasites, and even microplastics, according to gear writer Kelly Bastone. Handy for any destination—city or countryside—where the drinking water isn’t always trustworthy.
This highly rated Osprey travel backpack is marked down up to 45 percent right now in select colors. At 23 x 15 x 13 inches, it meets most airlines’ carry-on size restrictions, but it is large enough to fit 46 liters of gear and clothes. In addition to one large main compartment, it also comes with a rear panel pocket that fits up to a 15-inch laptop, plus stowable shoulder and hip straps so it can be carried as a duffel.
For longer trips, the Osprey Transporter convertible backpack duffel comes with space for 95 liters of clothes and gear. Typically $160, the black, gray, and red versions are marked down 25 percent during this sale. At 27.2 x 14.6 x 13.4 inches, you’ll have to check this bag when you take it on airplanes. But it’s only 3.5 pounds, so it won’t weigh you down once you grab it from the baggage carousel.
One of AFAR’s go-to brands for functional and stylish luggage, Travelpro suitcases feature expandable zippers, removable dividers, and durable fabric. Select colors of its highly-rated Platinum Elite 21-inch carry-on are marked down 44 percent right now.
The breathable NanoPro waterproof coating used in this rain jacket is made with pores small enough to keep rain from getting in, but big enough to let water vapor out, keeping you dry no matter how active you are during your travels. Other features include fully taped seams, an attached hood, and zippered ventilation openings under the arms. When you’re done using it, the jacket can be stuffed into an interior pocket to take up less space in your luggage. The women’s version of this jacket is also on sale now.
Merino wool is lightweight and naturally odor resistant, so it won’t take up a ton of space in your luggage and you can wear it more than once. New Zealand’s Icebreaker makes some of the greatest options out there. With winter approaching, now’s the time to stock up on new base layers for your next outdoor adventure. A similar version for women is also on sale.
Filled with Columbia’s Thermarator 100 percent polyester insulation, this lightweight winter jacket will keep you warm as temperatures begin to drop. Featuring a hood and two pockets to keep your head and hands warm, it’s on sale in black, orange, gray, and navy right now.
Time to stock up, Moleskine devotees. The pocket-sized version of this classic notebook is marked down 20 percent in select colors and is great for jotting down quick notes and recommendations.
Unlike other flimsy travel umbrellas, this one is made with sturdy metal ribs and a steel shaft so it can stand up to strong winds without breaking. Plus, it only weighs 10 ounces and folds down to 11 inches, so it won’t take up lots of space in your bag.
All serious travelers should have a Turkish towel in their weekend bags. These 100 percent cotton towels fold down small enough so they take up next to no space in your luggage, but they are also highly absorbent and fast-drying so you can use them at the beach or pool, or even as a picnic blanket. Available in more than 30 colors, select shades are still marked down during Amazon’s Big Summer Sale.
The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones don’t come with noise canceling technology like the Apple AirPods Pro do, but runners will appreciate the adjustable ear hooks on these that provide an ultra secure fit when you’re moving quickly.
Marked down 25 percent in a variety of colors, this JBL Bluetooth speaker has more than 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and weighs less than half a pound. Buy one as a gift or get one to toss in your weekender bag so you’re never without music.
