The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Travelers in 2020

07.15.19
Amazon has yet to announce the dates for Prime Day 2020.
While you wait for Amazone Prime Day 2020, take a look at the best travel deals from last year.
Amazon Prime Day, Amazon’s annual Black Friday–like event, took place between July 15 and 16, 2019. Amazon has yet to announce the dates for Prime Day 2020, but expect the sale to return in mid-July and last for at least 48 hours. Since the annual sale—held exclusively for Amazon Prime members—started in 2015, it has grown from a one-day event with discounts on 100,000 items to a two-day event with over 1 million deals.
Before you can shop the event in July 2020, you’ll need to sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial account if you’re not already a member. (After the 30-day trial, Amazon Prime costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month.) In addition to qualifying for Prime Day deals, your membership also gets you free two-day shipping year-round, plus ongoing access to Prime Video and unlimited photo storage.
While you wait for the 2020 dates to be announced, here are some of last year's best Amazon Prime Day travel deals on everything from noise-canceling headphones to luggage and TSA-friendly toiletries.
Anyone going on days-long hikes will benefit from having a Lifestraw Personal Water Filter along. LifeStraws were marked down from $17 to $10 each during last year's Amazon Prime Day.
This travel adapter comes with switchable plugs covering more than 150 countries, including those in the United Kingdom and EU, as well as the United States and Australia. Plus, with an AC socket, four USB ports, and one USB type C port, you can charge up to six devices at once. It was marked down to $16 (from $23) during last year's Prime Day sale.
It’s never fun to run out of camera memory while traveling. Last year, you could stock up on SanDisk’s highly rated memory cards during Prime Day for just $24 (from $30).
A portable charger is an essential item to keep in your carry-on in case of flight delays and they're often on sale during Amazon Prime Day. Last year, this Getihu portable charger was marked down 25 percent from $20 to $15.
A pair of Bose wireless noise-canceling headphones will typically cost you more than $200 on Amazon. Last year, they were marked down 31 percent from $229 to $159 during Prime Day.
During Prime Day last year, OstrichPillow marked down all of its products 30 percent. This easy-to-pack travel pillow made from memory foam was marked down from $60 to $42.
This upgraded version of Trtl’s best-selling travel pillow is fully adjustable to provide even more support for your neck during long flights. Last year, it was on sale for $48 (from $60).
Heritage travel is on the rise thanks to the proliferation of DNA testing kits. The kit from AncestryDNA was marked down more than 50 percent on Prime Day from $99 to $49.
You’ll always be thankful you threw a portable speaker in your bag, whether you’re on a business trip by yourself or renting a beach house with a group of friends. The Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker II is waterproof, weighs just over a pound, and delivers quality sound. Last year it was marked down from $129 to $89.
Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite e-reader that comes with its own built-in light that makes it easier to read in both full sunlight and on dimly lit airplanes was marked down to $85 from $130 last year.
One of AFAR’s best luggage picks, the small carry-on size Timbuk2 Copilot roller bag was marked down to just $84 last year during Prime Day.
This backpack is big enough to fit a 15-inch laptop, but small enough that it’ll fit underneath the seat on an airplane. It also includes a pass-through sleeve in the back to secure it to your rolling carry-on, as well as easy-access compartments to organize everything from your passport to your chargers. Last year, you could get it for $65 (from $110) during Prime Day.
If you don’t use packing cubes to organize your clothes when you travel, Amazon Prime Day could be the time to start. Last year, you could save 40 percent off eBags value set, which includes one each of its large, medium, small, and slim packing cubes.
Last year, dozens of R+Co’s luxury hair products were discounted up to 30 percent on Prime Day, including this highly rated travel-size dry shampoo. Pop it into your carry-on and use it to stay refreshed even after a red-eye flight.
At 3.3 ounces, this cult-favorite hair treatment fits in your carry-on toiletry kit and will help save color-treated hair from any damage you’ll do to it while swimming in drying salt water or chlorine-filled pools. Last year it was discounted from $28 to $20 during Prime Day.
This article originally appeared online in July 2018; it was updated in July 2019, and again on February 26, 2020, to include current sale information. Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. We may earn a commission if you buy through our links.
