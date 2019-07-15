The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Travelers in 2020

While you wait for Amazone Prime Day 2020, take a look at the best travel deals from last year.

Amazon Prime Day, Amazon’s annual Black Friday–like event, took place between July 15 and 16, 2019. Amazon has yet to announce the dates for Prime Day 2020, but expect the sale to return in mid-July and last for at least 48 hours. Since the annual sale—held exclusively for Amazon Prime members—started in 2015, it has grown from a one-day event with discounts on 100,000 items to a two-day event with over 1 million deals. Before you can shop the event in July 2020, you’ll need to sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial account if you’re not already a member. (After the 30-day trial, Amazon Prime costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month.) In addition to qualifying for Prime Day deals, your membership also gets you free two-day shipping year-round, plus ongoing access to Prime Video and unlimited photo storage.

While you wait for the 2020 dates to be announced, here are some of last year's best Amazon Prime Day travel deals on everything from noise-canceling headphones to luggage and TSA-friendly toiletries. Courtesy of Amazon LifeStraws are typically discounted on Amazon Prime Day. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Buy Now: amazon.com Anyone going on days-long hikes will benefit from having a Lifestraw Personal Water Filter along. LifeStraws were marked down from $17 to $10 each during last year's Amazon Prime Day. Epicka Universal Travel Adapter Buy Now: amazon.com

This travel adapter comes with switchable plugs covering more than 150 countries, including those in the United Kingdom and EU, as well as the United States and Australia. Plus, with an AC socket, four USB ports, and one USB type C port, you can charge up to six devices at once. It was marked down to $16 (from $23) during last year's Prime Day sale. SanDisk 128GB Extreme SDXC Memory Card Buy Now: amazon.com It’s never fun to run out of camera memory while traveling. Last year, you could stock up on SanDisk’s highly rated memory cards during Prime Day for just $24 (from $30). Getihu Ultra Slim Portable Charger Buy Now: amazon.com A portable charger is an essential item to keep in your carry-on in case of flight delays and they're often on sale during Amazon Prime Day. Last year, this Getihu portable charger was marked down 25 percent from $20 to $15. Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones II Buy Now: amazon.com A pair of Bose wireless noise-canceling headphones will typically cost you more than $200 on Amazon. Last year, they were marked down 31 percent from $229 to $159 during Prime Day. Courtesy of OstrichPillow Prime Day is a great time to get a new travel pillow, like this OstrichPillow Go that was discounted last year. OstrichPillow Go Buy Now: amazon.com During Prime Day last year, OstrichPillow marked down all of its products 30 percent. This easy-to-pack travel pillow made from memory foam was marked down from $60 to $42. Trtl Travel Pillow Plus Buy Now: amazon.com This upgraded version of Trtl’s best-selling travel pillow is fully adjustable to provide even more support for your neck during long flights. Last year, it was on sale for $48 (from $60). AncestryDNA Genetic Test Buy Now: amazon.com Heritage travel is on the rise thanks to the proliferation of DNA testing kits. The kit from AncestryDNA was marked down more than 50 percent on Prime Day from $99 to $49. Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II Buy Now: amazon.com

