Alabama’s National Lynching Memorial Takes Shape

The National Lynching Memorial and Museum outside of Montgomery, Alabama, isn’t scheduled to debut until next spring, but marketing and development efforts are already well underway. The memorial is the brainchild of the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), a nonprofit that raises awareness about racial injustice and advocates for equal treatment in the criminal justice system. In honor of African American History Month, we recently caught up with EJI Executive Director Bryan Stevenson to learn more about what the attraction will be like when it opens.

What will be the highlights of the design of the National Lynching Memorial?

The “Memorial to Peace and Justice,” as it will be called, will sit on six acres of land atop a rise that overlooks Montgomery. It will become the nation’s first national memorial to victims of racial terror lynching and is part of a major project to confront our nation’s history of racial injustice. The massive structure will contain the names of more than 4,000 lynching victims engraved on suspended concrete columns. Each column will represent a county in the United States where lynchings took place. More than 800 counties across the country will be invited to retrieve duplicate columns surrounding the memorial with the names of each county’s lynching victims for local memorialization. The design of the memorial will simulate the suspended bodies of lynching victims and take visitors on a journey through the menace and terror of this era of racial violence.

How does the museum component fit into the memorial?

Our racial justice museum, called “From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration,” will be located at the headquarters of EJI in downtown Montgomery, on the site of a former slave warehouse. The 11,000-square-foot museum will feature art, sculpture, videos, and the largest collection of data about lynching in the United States. The EJI museum will present previously unseen archival information about the domestic slave trade brought to life through new technology. Excessive punishment, wrongful convictions, police violence, and a range of contemporary issues will also be explored.

Why make the distinction between museum and memorial?

Our museum and memorial are two separate but interconnected projects. The memorial will honor victims of lynchings; the museum will provide context for the story of those events.

What is the origin story of this museum? How did idea and funds for this come together?