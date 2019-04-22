Airbnbs That Look Like They’re Pulled From the Pages of Your Favorite Books

Courtesy of Airbnb
04.22.19
Courtesy of Airbnb
You can party like Gatsby in this Hamptons Airbnb.
Bookmark these literary-inspired homes for your next trip.
Article continues below advertisement
Book lovers, take note: Airbnb recently shared some of its most literary-minded properties with AFAR so that you can spend a night or two in a house that looks as if it were pulled straight from the pages of your favorite novel.
Whether you're a casual beach reader or the type of person who packs a backpack full of the best new releases on every trip, there's something for everyone here. Fans of classics can take a trip to England to live like Elizabeth Bennett in a charming country estate, while those who prefer something a little more occult can scare themselves silly in a New Orleans house that the vampire Lestat could call home.
Go ahead and check these out* now.
*Library pun very much intended.
Even though Gatsby’s mansion was located on Long Island’s North Shore in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic, this estate in the Hamptons has everything you need to throw a Jazz Age fete, including six bedrooms and a heated saltwater pool in the backyard.
Book Now: From $1,395 per night, airbnb.com
Buy the Book: amazon.com
If you’ve only watched the HBO show, it might come as a surprise that Big Little Lies was actually set in Australia in the book. To stay true to the novel’s origins Down Under, Airbnb has selected this five-bedroom beach house located about an hour’s drive north from Sydney near the Barrenjoey Lighthouse.
Book Now: From $833 per night, airbnb.com
Buy the Book: amazon.com
Article continues below advertisement
Anne Rice’s 1976 debut about the vampire Lestat and his companions is set partially in 19th-century New Orleans, making this elegantly decayed Airbnb in the Treme a spooky setting to read the novel. While the 119 five-star reviews don’t mention any hauntings, the house surely looks the part.
Book Now: From $320 per night, airbnb.com
Buy the Book: amazon.com
If you’re looking to retrace Claire and Jamie’s footsteps throughout Scotland, make your homebase this one-bedroom apartment in Edinburgh. Decorated with brocade curtains, a stone fireplace, and a chandelier made from antlers, this Airbnb sets an appropriately romantic tone to dive into Diana Gabaldon’s eight-part series.
Book Now: From $312 per night, airbnb.com
Buy the Book: amazon.com
Truly devoted Janeites can now spend the weekend in this 1713 home in the town of Chawton, near where Austen lived. Not only does this house look like the Bennet family could actually live there, but Austen also is said to have been friends with previous owners and visited many times.
Book Now: From $150 per night, airbnb.com
Buy the Book: amazon.com
Checking into an Airbnb that looks like the Commander’s house in Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel might not be the most uplifting weekend getaway. But fans of the 1985 book (and the more recent Hulu series) will enjoy its location on a quiet tree-lined street, as well as the five bedrooms and massive kitchen that this imposing brick home right outside of Boston offers.
Book Now: From $950 per night, airbnb.com
Buy the Book: amazon.com
Article continues below advertisement
This article originally appeared online on April 22, 2019; it was updated on July 10, 2019, to include current information.
>> Next: 14 Books to Inspire Your Next Trip
more from afar