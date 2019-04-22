Airbnbs That Look Like They’re Pulled From the Pages of Your Favorite Books

Book lovers, take note: Airbnb recently shared some of its most literary-minded properties with AFAR so that you can spend a night or two in a house that looks as if it were pulled straight from the pages of your favorite novel.

Whether you’re a casual beach reader or the type of person who packs a backpack full of the best new releases on every trip, there’s something for everyone here. Fans of classics can take a trip to England to live like Elizabeth Bennett in a charming country estate, while those who prefer something a little more occult can scare themselves silly in a New Orleans house that the vampire Lestat could call home.

Go ahead and check these out* now.

*Library pun very much intended.

The Great Gatsby-inspired Airbnb

Book now: From $2,499 per night, airbnb.com

From $2,499 per night, airbnb.com Buy the book: bookshop.org, amazon.com

bookshop.org, amazon.com Location: Bridgehampton, New York

Bridgehampton, New York Sleeps: 13

Even though Gatsby’s mansion was located on Long Island’s North Shore in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic, this estate in the Hamptons has everything you need to throw a Jazz Age fete, including six bedrooms and a heated saltwater pool in the backyard.

This Airbnb typically rents for $1,112 per night. Courtesy of Airbnb

Big Little Lies-inspired Airbnb

Book now: From $1,112 per night, airbnb.com

From $1,112 per night, airbnb.com Buy the book: bookshop.org, amazon.com

bookshop.org, amazon.com Location: Palm Beach, Australia

Palm Beach, Australia Sleeps: 10

If you’ve only watched the HBO show, it might come as a surprise that Big Little Lies was actually set in Australia in the book. To stay true to the novel’s origins Down Under, Airbnb has selected this five-bedroom beach house located about an hour’s drive north from Sydney near the Barrenjoey Lighthouse.

Related

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This Airbnb typically rents for $339 per night. Courtesy of Airbnb

Interview With the Vampire-inspired Airbnb

Book now: From $339 per night, airbnb.com

From $339 per night, airbnb.com Buy the book: bookshop.org, amazon.com

bookshop.org, amazon.com Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Sleeps: 6

Anne Rice’s 1976 debut about the vampire Lestat and his companions is set partially in 19th-century New Orleans, making this elegantly decayed Airbnb in the Treme a spooky setting to read the novel. While the 100+ five-star reviews don’t mention any hauntings, the house surely looks the part.

This Airbnb typically rents for $149 per night. Courtesy of Airbnb

Outlander-inspired Airbnb

Book now: From $149 per night, airbnb.com

From $149 per night, airbnb.com Buy the book: bookshop.org, amazon.com

bookshop.org, amazon.com Location: Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland Sleeps: 2

If you’re looking to retrace Claire and Jamie’s footsteps throughout Scotland, make your homebase this one-bedroom apartment in Edinburgh. Decorated with brocade curtains, a stone fireplace, and a chandelier made from antlers, this Airbnb sets an appropriately romantic tone to dive into Diana Gabaldon’s eight-part series.

This Airbnb typically rents for $177 per night. Courtesy of Airbnb

Pride and Prejudice-inspired Airbnb

Book now: From $177 per night, airbnb.com

From $177 per night, airbnb.com Buy the book: bookshop.org, amazon.com

bookshop.org, amazon.com Location: Chawton, England

Chawton, England Sleeps: 4

Truly devoted Janeites can now spend the weekend in this 1713 home in the town of Chawton, near where Austen lived. Not only does this house look like the Bennet family could actually live there, but Austen also is said to have been friends with previous owners and visited many times.

This Airbnb typically rents for $950 per night. Courtesy of Airbnb

The Handmaid’s Tale-inspired Airbnb

Book now: From $950 per night, airbnb.com

From $950 per night, airbnb.com Buy the book: bookshop.org, amazon.com

bookshop.org, amazon.com Location: Newton, Massachusetts

Newton, Massachusetts Sleeps: 10

Checking into an Airbnb that looks like the Commander’s house in Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel might not be the most uplifting weekend getaway. But fans of the 1985 book (and the more recent Hulu series) will enjoy its location on a quiet tree-lined street, as well as the five bedrooms and massive kitchen that this imposing brick home right outside of Boston offers.

This article originally appeared online on April 22, 2019; it was updated on July 10, 2019, to include current information. Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

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