Airbnbs That Look Like They’re Pulled From the Pages of Your Favorite Books

Book lovers, take note: Airbnb recently shared some of its most literary-minded properties with AFAR so that you can spend a night or two in a house that looks as if it were pulled straight from the pages of your favorite novel.

Whether you're a casual beach reader or the type of person who packs a backpack full of the best new releases on every trip, there's something for everyone here. Fans of classics can take a trip to England to live like Elizabeth Bennett in a charming country estate, while those who prefer something a little more occult can scare themselves silly in a New Orleans house that the vampire Lestat could call home.

Go ahead and check these out* now.

*Library pun very much intended.

The Great Gatsby

Bridgehampton, New York

Even though Gatsby’s mansion was located on Long Island’s North Shore in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic, this estate in the Hamptons has everything you need to throw a Jazz Age fete, including six bedrooms and a heated saltwater pool in the backyard.

Courtesy of Airbnb This Airbnb typically rents for $1,001 per night.

Big Little Lies

Palm Beach, Australia

If you’ve only watched the HBO show, it might come as a surprise that Big Little Lies was actually set in Australia in the book. To stay true to the novel’s origins Down Under, Airbnb has selected this five-bedroom beach house located about an hour’s drive north from Sydney near the Barrenjoey Lighthouse.

Courtesy of Airbnb This Airbnb typically rents for $350 per night.

Interview With the Vampire