Required Reading: 29 New Books for Every Type of Traveler

From a history of the German punk movement to an illustrated, kid-friendly guide to the world’s greatest mountain, there’s a book on this list for each adventurer in your life.

share this article

Books have the power to take us deeper into a place we think we know, to open our eyes to new traditions, and of course, to inspire us to tackle new adventures. Here are 29 books that tap the power of travel—excellent holiday gifts for all the adventurers on your list. For adventurers and nature lovers Image courtesy of HarperCollins; design by Emily Blevins We Fed an Island: The True Story of Rebuilding Puerto Rico (HarperCollins, 2018) We Fed an Island: The True Story of Rebuilding Puerto Rico, One Meal at a Time By José Andrés Much has been reported about José Andrés and his work in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Now for the first time, Andrés shares his perspective on the disaster: How he and his team of chefs mobilized so quickly after the storm, how the island came together to help, and how his time there inspired new ideas for international humanitarian aid. Buy it: $28, amazon.com Image courtesy of Chronicle Books; design by Emily Blevins Wonders: Spectacular Moments in Nature Photography (Chronicle Books, 2018) Wonders: Spectacular Moments in Nature Photography By Rhonda Rubinstein Every year, the California Academy of Sciences hosts a competition to surface the best nature photography from around the world—shots that capture, say, a flamingo eye peeking out beneath a wing or a sea lion playing with a feather underwater. The most arresting of 2018’s bunch are featured in this book, complete with captions that explain how the photographers got their shot. Buy it: $35, amazon.com Image courtesy of Chronicle Books; design by Emily Blevins A Year Off (Chronicle Books, 2018) A Year Off: A Story About Traveling the World—and How to Make it Happen for You By Alexandra and David Brown Taking a year off to travel can feel like an impossible dream. Enter this practical-yet-inspiring guide, with concrete tips on making it happen—including how to take a sabbatical, budget, plan routes, and deal with culture shock—from wife-and-husband globetrotters Alexandra and David Brown. Buy it: $25, amazon.com Image courtesy of Rizzoli; design by Emily Blevins The Grand Canyon: Between River and Rim (Rizzoli, 2018) The Grand Canyon: Between River and Rim By Pete McBride In 2019, the Grand Canyon will celebrate its centennial as a National Park. To honor that milestone, photographer Pete McBride hiked all 750 miles in the park, memorialized in a mix of photos and essays that both pay tribute to the Grand Canyon and speak to the importance of conserving it for the next generation. Proceeds benefit the Grand Canyon Association. Buy it: $50, amazon.com Image courtesy of Chronicle Books; design by Emily Blevins The Phantom Atlas (Chronicle Books, 2018) The Phantom Atlas: The Greatest Myths, Lies and Blunders on Maps By Edward Brooke-Hitching Ever seen a map of the flat world? Or an illustration of the “Patagonian giants,” a race of nine-foot-tall humans that graces 16th-century maps of South America? In his curious, illustrated book, Brooke-Hitching explores the map mistakes of yore, from innocent mistakes (fog that sailors mistook for islands) to straight-up lies (fake countries, dreamed up to trick investors out of money). Buy it: $30, amazon.com Image courtesy of Convergent Books; design by Emily Blevins To Shake the Sleeping Self (Convergent Books, 2018) To Shake the Sleeping Self By Jedidiah Jenkins When he was 27 years old, Jedidiah Jenkins experienced a crisis of spirit. Inspired by a coworker, he decided to cycle from Oregon to Patagonia when he turned 30, a journey that would take him nearly a year and a half to complete and raise questions about the value of travel, sexual identity, religion, and what it means to truly live. Buy it: $26, amazon.com For bookworms Image courtesy of Simon & Schuster; design by Emily Blevins The Caregiver (Simon & Schuster, 2018) The Caregiver By Samuel Park Mara Alencar grew up Brazil and fled to the United States after her mother’s failed attempt to join a rebel group. A meditation on the mother-daughter relationship, the novel is also a portrait of Rio de Janeiro, which is woven in moody, gritty detail throughout. Buy it: $26, amazon.com Image courtesy of Knopf; design by Emily Blevins Killing Commendatore (Knopf, 2018) Killing Commendatore By Haruki Murakami Murakami fans will rejoice in the latest from the Japanese novelist, which follows a recently divorced Tokyo-based painter deep into the mountains, where he encounters a painting with mystical properties. An exploration of middle age and the life of an artist, it’s a surreal read from the master of the fantastic. Buy it: $30, amazon.com Image courtesy of Atlantic Monthly Press; design by Emily Blevins Babel: Around the World in 20 Languages (Atlantic Monthly Press, 2018) Babel: Around the World in 20 Languages By Gaston Dorren From the journalist and polyglot who brought us Lingo comes another linguistic immersion, this time centered on the top 20 languages in the world. Travel with Dorren as he delves into phonetics and grammar, culture and customs related to languages from French to Bengali, and explores why languages perish—and why they thrive. Preorder it: $25, amazon.com Image courtesy of MacLehose Press; design by Emily Blevins All the Lives We Never Lived (MacLehose Press, 2018)

Article continues below advertisement

All the Lives We Never Lived By Anuradha Roy A sweeping novel set against the backdrops of the Second World War and India’s struggle for independence, All the Lives We Never Lived narrows in on a son’s quest to make sense of his mother’s choices. Weaving in both fictional and historically accurate characters, the book highlights the impact of imperial powers, as well as the oppression that dictated women’s lives in the early part of the 20th century. Preorder it: $26, amazon.com Image courtesy of Chronicle Books; design by Emily Blevins Bibliophile: An Illustrated Miscellany (Chronicle Books, 2018) Bibliophile: An Illustrated Miscellany By Jane Mount The ultimate encyclopedia for word nerds, Bibliophile digs into famous literary meals, offers reading suggestions from notable writers and other bookish people, and most importantly, profiles 49 independent bookstores around the world (including New York’s Strand and Portland’s Powell’s). Buy it: $25, amazon.com For design and culture fans Image courtesy of Chronicle Books; design by Emily Blevins Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly (Chronicle Books, 2018) Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly: Art, Human Rights, and the Power of Writing a Letter Edited by David Spalding Three years ago, as part of an exhibit by the Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei, visitors sent postcards from San Francisco’s Alcatraz Island to prisoners of conscience around the world. More than 90,000 postcards were mailed by the time the exhibit ended in mid-2015. The resulting book, edited by David Spalding and with contributions from Ai Weiwei, traces the impact of five of those postcards on the prisoners who received them. Buy it: $25, amazon.com Image courtesy of Clarkson Potter; design by Emily Blevins This is Mexico City (Clarkson Potter, 2018) This Is Mexico City By Abby Clawson Low Think of this colorful, photo-rich book as an art-lover’s guide to hidden Mexico City. Designer Abby Clawson Low, who has lived in the capital for nearly four years, walks readers through some of the city’s more under-the-radar murals, shops, sculptures, and architectural wonders, tips and history included. Buy it: $22, amazon.com Image courtesy of Prestel; design by Emily Blevins Bauhaus Architecture (Prestel, 2018) Bauhaus Architecture By Axel Tilch & Hans Engles Next year marks the 100-year anniversary of Bauhaus, the legendary design movement that originated in Weimar, Germany, in 1919. While Bauhaus influenced everything from furniture design to fine art, Tilch’s book zeroes in on architecture, specifically lesser-known Bauhaus buildings around the world from some of the movement’s most influential members (Walter Gropius and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe). Preorder it: $40, amazon.com Image courtesy of Simon & Schuster; design by Emily Blevins Picasso and the Painting That Shocked the World (Simon & Schuster, 2018) Picasso and the Painting That Shocked the World By Miles J. Unger When he unveiled Les Demoiselles d’Avignon in Paris 1907, Picasso was met with outrage and disgust—the painting was such a departure from the values of the time, the world assumed he’d gone mad. Here, the story of how that painting went on to inform cubism, the most revolutionary movement in 20th-century art history. Buy it: $33, amazon.com Image courtesy of Harper Design; design by Emily Blevins Vivian Maier: The Color Work (Harper Design, 2018) Vivian Maier: The Color Work By Colin Westerbeck Obsessively private during her life, photographer Vivian Maier was a complete unknown until after her death in 2009, when negatives from her decades spent shooting street life around the world emerged. A new book collects nearly 150 of her most vivid, poignant, and humorous color images, complete with a foreword from street photographer Joel Meyerowitz. Preorder it: $80, amazon.com Image courtesy of publisher; design by Emily Blevins Burning Down the Haus (Algonquin Books, 2018) Burning Down the Haus: Punk Rock, Revolution, and the Fall of the Berlin Wall By Tim Mohr A gripping, voicey read, Burning Down the Haus explores the history of the East Berlin punk scene, from the group of rebellious teens that launched the movement to the role punk music—and the punk philosophy—played in bringing down the Berlin Wall. Buy it: $29, amazon.com For food-lovers Image courtesy of Artisan; design by Emily Blevins Let's Eat France! (Artisan, 2018) Let’s Eat France! By François-Régis Gaudry Penned by French food critic François-Régis Gaudry, this 432-page tome not only walks readers through recipes for classic dishes such as ratatouille and pot-au-feu, but it also introduces them to the history behind them. Packed with stories about iconic chefs and eaters and infographic guides to the country’s most famous ingredients, the book is a master class in French gastronomy for the food-loving Francophile in your life. Preorder it: $50, amazon.com Image courtesy of Artisan; design by Emily Blevins I Am a Filipino (Artisan, 2018) I Am a Filipino: And This Is How We Cook By Nicole Ponseca and Miguel Trinidad

Article continues below advertisement