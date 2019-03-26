It’s impossible to capture the vastness, beauty, and diversity of America’s landscape in a single book, so we’ve rounded up 14 titles, each rooted in a writer’s deep understanding of a distinct region of the country. From reported histories and personal essays in the East to novels paying homage to the Mountain West and trips that take readers everywhere in between, these narratives are about the urban centers that power the United States, as well as the plains and rivers that shape it. Here are our picks for some of the best books, old and new, to inspire your travels around the country.

Design by Emily Blevins; images courtesy of the publishers

Escape to the East

The Johnstown Flood

by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster, 1968)

A work of scrupulously researched nonfiction that reads like a novel, this classic was the beloved history writer McCullough’s first success, recounting the devastating 1889 flood that nearly wiped out the booming steel town of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, killing over 2,000 people. McCullough highlights the role steel barons—including Andrew Carnegie and Henry Clay Frick—played in the tragedy, while also touching on many other famous Americans of the Gilded Age. All the while, he roots his tale in the distinctive landscape of the ancient Allegheny Mountains, the site of the flood.

Buy it: amazon.com

A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail

by Bill Bryson (Broadway Books, 1997)

Bryson is a traveler’s treasure, with many hilarious books about his native United States and adopted home of England. Here, he recounts what happens when he decided, in his 50s, to hike the Appalachian Trail. As he makes his way from Georgia to Maine, Bryson ably captures the beauty of the Appalachian Mountain range. He’s equally adept at conveying the nuisances of camping, representing the diverse ecology of the area (“the expansive relic of the richest, most diversified sweep of woodland ever to grace the temperate world”), and recounting the impressive history of the trail itself.

Buy it: amazon.com

The Colossus of New York: A City in 13 Parts

by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, 2003)

Pulitzer Prize–winner Colson Whitehead gained early renown with this literary love letter to his hometown of New York City. His book of essays begins, “I’m here because I was born here and thus ruined for anywhere else, but I don’t know about you.” Fans and skeptics of the city alike will find material to support their viewpoint here; Colson is as fond of, and as frustrated by, the terrible and wonderful city as any visitor, as his 13 essays make clear.

Buy it: amazon.com

Design by Emily Blevins; images courtesy of the publishers

Make your way to the Midwest

The House on Mango Street

by Sandra Cisneros (Arte Público Press, 1984)

Cisneros’s novel is a coming-of-age tale about Esperanza Cordero, a girl growing up in a Chicano and Puerto Rican neighborhood in Chicago. It snaps with her understanding of the city and its people, but especially of the main character’s poverty and hope. Early on, she tells readers about her small red house, where “out back is a small garage for the car we don’t own yet” and how she can’t wait to grow up and move away from home.

Buy it: amazon.com

Little Fires Everywhere

by Celeste Ng (Penguin, 2017)

This widely hailed novel from Celeste Ng is set in Shaker Heights, Ohio, a wealthy suburb of Cleveland. The tensions in the complicated and compelling plot are mirrored in the setting, poised between the country’s East and Midwest; its wealth and poverty; and its whiteness and apparent diversity. This page-turner about an arson that affects both the wealthy Richardson family as well as a newly arrived single mother and her teenage daughter fulfills the promise of its first pages by sticking the stunning landing.

Buy it: amazon.com

Desolation Mountain: A Novel

by William Kent Krueger (Atria, 2018)

Kruger, a prolific writer of mysteries set in north Minnesota, often incorporates characters who live on or near American Indian reservations. In his latest of the series featuring private investigator Cork O’Connor, a visiting U.S. senator is killed when her helicopter mysteriously crashes on Desolation Mountain. Cork’s son Stephen, who foresaw the tragedy, joins his father and other characters from the Ojibwe tribe to uncover the truth of what’s happened on the dazzling but haunted mountains they call home.

Buy it: amazon.com

Design by Emily Blevins; images courtesy of the publishers

Wind down out West

The Last Report on the Miracles at Little No Horse

by Louise Erdrich (HarperCollins, 2001)

Erdrich, a member of the Turtle Mountain Chippewa Band of Indians, is a National Book Award–winner and has been publishing fiction and poetry for more than 30 years. Her 2001 novel, set on a small reservation in Montana, is one of her best. It’s narrated by an aging priest worrying over how his death will reveal his secret: he’s actually a woman. The tale slips through time, always resonant with Erdrich’s understanding of her setting, where “through a town that was to flourish and past a farm that would disappear, a river slid.”

Buy it: amazon.com

American Heiress: The Wild Saga of the Kidnapping, Crimes and Trial of Patty Hearst

by Jeffrey Toobin (Doubleday, 2016)

The 1970s were an explosive time in the United States. For some solid proof, look to the San Francisco Bay Area, the setting of Jeffrey Toobin’s nonfiction account of the self-styled Symbionese Liberation Army’s kidnapping of heiress Patricia Hearst. The book captures the nearly unbelievable craziness of that particular story, as well as the political and social tensions at the time in the Bay Area. Toobin’s story—full of bombs, guns, and the occasional SLA road trip to hide out in rural Pennsylvania—makes clear that Hearst was far less a victim, and far more a willing participant in the various crimes the SLA committed than most people think.

Buy it: amazon.com

Educated: A Memoir

by Tara Westover (Random House, 2018)

The PEN-nominated Educated deserves lavish praise for the lyrical way Westover explains what it was like being raised by a family of fundamentalist survivalists. But Westover also captures the stark beauty of growing up in the mountains of Utah, with their ability to conceal all kinds of danger, convincing readers by the end that leaving the area was nearly as difficult as leaving her family.

Buy it: amazon.com

Design by Emily Blevins; images courtesy of the publishers

Skip out to the South

The Color Purple

by Alice Walker (Harcourt, 1982)