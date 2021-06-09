Airbnb Seeking Candidates to Live Anywhere in the World for a Year

Jun 9, 2021
Pack up your crew and hit the road—for a year.
The company is searching for up to 12 individuals to live remotely in exchange for feedback about the experience.
If you could live anywhere in the world for one year, where would it be? That is the question 12 individuals will soon have to answer once they’re selected to participate in Airbnb’s new “Live Anywhere on Airbnb” program.
The vacation rental company is looking for people who are willing and able to make a different part of the world their home for one year.
“We will ask that they share their experiences with us to help inform future product upgrades and innovations on the platform to better accommodate nomadic living. Airbnb will cover the cost of accommodations and provide an allowance for transportation for the duration of the program,” the company said in a release about the new initiative.
The announcement comes as Airbnb reports that a number of travelers have expressed a desire to live somewhere other than where their employer is based after the pandemic is over—74 percent, according to an Airbnb customer survey conducted in early 2021.
Participants in the “Live Anywhere” program will provide Airbnb with their personal insights into the experience of living nomadically. Airbnb is hoping to use that feedback to enhance its longer-term stays by offering better features and services for living and working remotely, zeroing in on ideal types of housing and what works best for longer-term guests, and will be looking into ways to help foster connections between guests and the local community and businesses.
Those interested in applying must be at least 18 years old and must be a legal resident of Argentina, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada (excluding the Province of Quebec), Chile, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, or the United States. They must also have a passport that is valid until at least February 1, 2023.
Applications must be submitted online and the deadline is June 30, 2021. The 12 participants will be selected in July and will begin traveling in September 2021. Airbnb said it’s looking for a diverse set of participants, including families, remote workers, those in the creative arts, and empty nesters.
Those who are selected will have between $24,000 and $48,000 in Airbnb credits. The total allotted depends on the number of companions—each participant will be allowed to bring up to three guests. Unused credits will expire once the program is over. The company said it will help participants with suggestions for accommodations to book.
The selected candidates will also have the option to list their primary residence on Airbnb during the program in order to earn some extra cash. (Listing a property is optional and not required to participate.)
In the program’s complete terms and conditions, Airbnb reminds applicants that the pandemic is still ongoing and that travel remains an inherent risk and that some destinations are still off-limits due to government restrictions. There are also varying requirements for entering and staying in different countries depending on the country of origin.
Before traveling internationally, Americans should check the U.S. State Department’s detailed COVID-19 travel information and country-specific advisories and should be aware that all international passengers age two and older flying into the U.S. (including returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents) must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test procured within three days before boarding their flight to the U.S.
The CDC also has detailed recommendations for travel during the pandemic, both for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.
