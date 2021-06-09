Airbnb Seeking Candidates to Live Anywhere in the World for a Year

If you could live anywhere in the world for one year, where would it be? That is the question 12 individuals will soon have to answer once they’re selected to participate in Airbnb’s new “Live Anywhere on Airbnb” program.

The vacation rental company is looking for people who are willing and able to make a different part of the world their home for one year.

“We will ask that they share their experiences with us to help inform future product upgrades and innovations on the platform to better accommodate nomadic living. Airbnb will cover the cost of accommodations and provide an allowance for transportation for the duration of the program,” the company said in a release about the new initiative.

The announcement comes as Airbnb reports that a number of travelers have expressed a desire to live somewhere other than where their employer is based after the pandemic is over—74 percent, according to an Airbnb customer survey conducted in early 2021.

Participants in the “Live Anywhere” program will provide Airbnb with their personal insights into the experience of living nomadically. Airbnb is hoping to use that feedback to enhance its longer-term stays by offering better features and services for living and working remotely, zeroing in on ideal types of housing and what works best for longer-term guests, and will be looking into ways to help foster connections between guests and the local community and businesses.