Airbnb’s New Animal Experiences Offer Ethical Ways to Interact With Nature

All 1,000 experiences on Airbnb that involve domestic animals or wildlife are now underpinned by a new animal welfare policy created in partnership with the nonprofit World Animal Protection organization.

share this article

Animal tourism has come under intense scrutiny in recent years as travelers increasingly turn away from experiences in which wildlife are held captive in inhumane conditions. In January 2014, the world’s largest adventure travel company, Intrepid, stopped offering elephant rides on its tours, and this June, Canada passed legislation that banned keeping marine mammals—including dolphins, whales, and porpoises—in captivity for entertainment purposes. Just a day after TripAdvisor announced it would stop selling tickets to attractions that breed or buy whales or dolphins, Airbnb took its own stance on animal welfare in tourism by launching Airbnb Animal Experiences as a brand-new category on its site. Instead of banning elephant rides and marine mammal interactions, Airbnb created a comprehensive animal welfare policy in partnership with the nonprofit World Animal Protection organization that underpins all new and existing animal experiences bookable on its site. “We know people love animals and want to see and experience them when they travel, but we also know they most want to see animals in a setting that respects their well-being,” said Alesia Soltanpanah, executive director of World Animal Protection, in a statement. “This new animal welfare policy . . . will ensure that adventurers have many options to experience the beauty of animals in a way that considers their welfare first.” You can read the new animal welfare policy that all new and existing experiences will be held to in full on Airbnb.com, but here are some of the highlights: There will be no direct contact with wild animals including, but not limited to, petting, feeding, or riding animals.

Wild animals will also not be allowed as selfie props.

Any animals trained using any negative training techniques will also not be allowed.

Working animals will be limited to carrying just one rider whose weight doesn't exceed 20 percent of the animal’s weight.

Marine mammals will not be allowed to be kept in captivity for entertainment.

All elephant rides, big cat interactions, illegal wildlife trade, sporting events such as canned and trophy hunting, and animals performing for entertainment will be banned from Airbnb.

Article continues below advertisement

With those rules in mind, you can now book 1,000 Animal Experiences with over 300 species (and their human advocates) knowing that you’ll be connecting with domestic animals or observing wildlife in a way that doesn’t do any harm to them. Here are the ones that we’d love to book right now: Courtesy of Airbnb This intrepid pup will keep you company while you SUP. Fort Lauderdale, United States Navigating a stand-up paddleboard through Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Canals is a pleasant enough way to spend an hour on your next vacation. But accompanied by host Natasha and her Pembroke Welsh corgi named Mr. Beaches? Well, that sounds like a nearly perfect afternoon. The only thing that could make it better is a manatee sighting—which has been known to happen. Book Now: $47 per person, airbnb.com Courtesy of Airbnb Photographers should bring zoom lenses on this hike since safe distances will be maintained to keep the foxes safe. Discover Arctic Foxes Isafjorour, Iceland During this hike, which is limited to groups of no more than five people, you’ll have the chance not only to observe the dark brown Arctic foxes from afar in their natural habitat in northwestern Iceland but also possibly see whales, seals, and eagles along the way, too. Book Now: $200 per person, airbnb.com Courtesy of Airbnb You can have afternoon tea with Hamish the sheep in Scotland. Afternoon Tea With Naughty Sheep Loch Lomond, Scotland While you enjoy a traditional tea in a Scottish garden, two naughty pet Herdwick sheep named Hamish and Dougal will come join you for snuggles—and will also probably try to steal your crumpets. In addition to this very baaaad company, you might also get to bottle feed any new lambs at the farm. Book Now: $41 per person, airbnb.com Courtesy of Airbnb Clean Futures Fund’s Dogs of Chernobyl program has treated over 1,500 animals in the past three years. Dogs of Chernobyl Chernihiv, Ukraine

Article continues below advertisement