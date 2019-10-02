TripAdvisor Ends Ticket Sales to Attractions That Breed or Buy Dolphins and Whales

TripAdvisor just made a major change to its policy on marine mammals: On October 2, the Massachusetts-based online travel company announced that along with its subsidiary, Viator, it would no longer sell tickets to or generate revenue from attractions that breed or buy captive whales and dolphins.

The new policy will be in full effect by the end of 2019, and over the course of the next few months the company will work to remove any products “currently on sale and found to breach the new rules.” (Attractions will still appear on the site, however, where users are able to share reviews and photos.) The decision comes as a result of conversations with marine biologists, zoologists, and conservationists and from weighing scientific evidence, said the company.

There are some exceptions to the rule: seaside “sanctuaries” that have animals already in captivity, and commercial and not-for-profit facilities that are working to develop seaside sanctuaries and have officially and publicly committed to rehousing their dolphins and whales in an “expedient” manner. Also exempt? Facilities that have agreed to stop and prevent the breeding of cetaceans (whales, dolphins, or porpoises) in their care and stop the import of wild and captive cetaceans for public display.