Canada Bans Keeping Whales and Dolphins in Captivity

Canada this week passed legislation that bans keeping cetaceans (marine mammals that include dolphins, whales, and porpoises) in captivity for the purpose of entertainment.

The approved bill will make the act illegal and an offense punishable by a fine of up to 200,000 Canadian dollars (or nearly US$150,000).

Canada’s House of Commons voted to pass the bill, known as the Ending the Captivity of Whales and Dolphins Act, more than three years after it was first introduced. It is now awaiting "royal assent," or final approval from a senior official before becoming law.

“Whales and dolphins don’t belong in tanks, and the inherent suffering these highly social and intelligent animals endure in intensive confinement can no longer be tolerated,” stated Rebecca Aldworth, executive director of the Humane Society International in Canada.

The law will also make it necessary to obtain a permit in order for one of these animals to be imported into or exported out of Canada.

There are some notable exceptions to the forthcoming law, however, including for those whales, dolphins, and porpoises that are already held in captivity. Currently, only two facilities in the country house cetaceans—the Vancouver Aquarium and Marineland in Niagara Falls. While these facilities will no longer be able to breed or import any new cetaceans, they will be allowed to keep the ones they currently have.