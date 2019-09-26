This Sleepy French Town Is an Essential Pilgrimage for Any True Wine Fan

Small but mighty Burgundy is France’s most mythical wine region. Its wines command the world’s highest prices and elicit the most impressive forgeries (as you’ll know if you saw Rudy Kurniawan’s astonishing con revealed in Netflix’s 2016 smash documentary Sour Grapes). It’s where the storied, secretive bacchanalian brotherhood Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin meet. And it’s where monks shaped the future of French winemaking in the walled-in Clos de Vougeot in the 12th century as a flagship vineyard for monastic production; they were among the first to identify the importance of terroir (how soil, microclimate, and geography affect a wine's taste).

All that significance aside, though, Burgundian producers are altogether warm and welcoming—and you don’t have to take out a new credit card to buy a few bottles. The region's best known for its reds, made from pinot noir, which can age for decades, while its finest whites are complex and buttery single-varietal wines made from chardonnay. Spend a long weekend here picnicking on the grounds of mosaic-roofed châteaux, admiring honey-hued stone houses on strolls along peaceful streets, and tasting wines in hushed, ancient cellars.

By far the most atmospheric place to base a stay if you’re going to embark on a tasting tour is Beaune. Set amid gently rolling vineyards and pastoral countryside, this small town is where professional buyers from around the world attend the world’s most famous wine auction each year in November. It’s also the spiritual heart of Burgundy: For eating, drinking and all-round vine-worshipping revelry, there’s simply nowhere better to be.

Courtesy of Beaune Tourisme Beaune institution Marché aux Vins is a perfect first stop to learn more about the region’s famed wines.

Where to Taste

In Beaune, stop for a self-guided and self-pour tour in the cellars of wine merchant and Beaune institution Marché aux Vins, set inside the 12th-century Church of Cordelier. It’s a somewhat touristy experience, but will add layers of context to your time spent in the vineyards because you’ll taste both reds and whites from different Burgundian subregions and years.

While there are a few cellars from big wine merchants offering tastings right in Beaune, the spectacular wineries set within a short drive of town are why you’re here. For a true taste of Burgundy, head to family-run cellars rather than the fanciest châteaux. Domaine François Buffet, a 15-minute drive south in Volnay, makes wine from 15 different appellations from the Côte-d’Or region, the most famous stretch of Burgundy’s terroir (don’t miss the Volnay premier cru Clos des Chênes or its Côte-d’Or pinot noir). The cellar tours are warm, insightful, and free from pretension.

Half an hour’s drive to the south, you can also find great wines in the less prestigious appellation of Mercurey. Domaine Theulot-Juillot is one of the best to visit for top-quality, high-value wines: it produces six premier crus, as well as an easy-drinking blanc de noir crémant (a sparkling wine made using the same method as champagne but solely from red grapes).

Once you’re tasted out, a stop half an hour’s drive to the north of Beaune at the Château du Clos du Vougeot is obligatory to see where the Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin is headquartered and meet for its riotous parties. The society, founded to promote Burgundy and its wines, isn’t as secretive as it once was, but still has a reputation as being somewhat old-school and elitist. Although don’t worry, you don’t need your own tastevin (the silver spoons famously used by the brotherhood to taste wine) to go on an historical tour of the château and learn about the development of winemaking in the region.

Photo by Nigel Jarvis/Shutterstock The 15th-century Hospices de Beaune, a former hospital turned museum, features Gothic architecture and an intricately tiled roof.

What to Do

In Beaune proper, don’t miss the town’s most famous attraction, the magnificent Hospices de Beaune. Not that you’d guess from its elaborate Gothic architecture and colorfully glazed tile roof, but it was built as a hospital in 1452 and treated patients until the 1970s, before being turned into a museum. Probably unlike your local ER, however, it also owns several grand and premier cru vineyards, whose wines are sold under the Domaine Hospices de Beaune. You’ll need to find a wine buyer to take you to the institution’s annual Hospices de Beaune Wine Auction (held in November) to get your hands on the best bottles, but the building is open for tours year-round that take you back through its rich history.

Wine aside, there’s another local product to try: mustard. At Moutarderie Fallot’s museum, home to the factory of the mustard brand of the same name, you can delve into the history of Burgundy’s most famous condiment before finishing with a tasting at its mustard bar. If you can’t do without those grapes, however, you can even sample a wine-infused moutarde au pinot noir or a moutarde au vin blanc.

Photo by Jonathan Thévenet Indulge in a seven-course menu at Beaune’s Michelin-starred Loiseau des Vignes.

Where to Eat