A Titanic Replica Could Set Sail in 2022

For fans and history buffs who have always wondered what it would be like to relive the glitz and glamour of sailing on the original Titanic—minus the horrifically tragic ending—they could soon get their chance.

The company Blue Star Line recently announced that it has recommenced construction of the Titanic II, a replica of the original RMS Titanic. The company reportedly plans to put the vessel, which will have the same interiors and cabin layouts as the first Titanic, into service in 2022, starting with a maiden voyage that will follow that fateful Southampton–New York route across the Atlantic.

The ambitious project was first announced by Blue Star’s chairman, Australian businessman Clive Palmer, in 2012, but work on the vessel was suspended due to a massive royalty dispute. Now that the dispute has been resolved, construction has resumed, according to Blue Star Line.

While the interiors, including the restaurants and common areas, are being modeled after the original Titanic, the newer incarnation will incorporate modern navigation technology and will be a few meters wider to provide more stability.

In addition to following the originally intended journey of the Titanic from the English port of Southampton to New York, the Titanic II will ultimately circumnavigate the globe, according to its builders.