Experience Untamed Beauty in the Costa Rican Rainforest

Imagine being surrounded by the magnificent wild of Costa Rica’s famed Osa Peninsula while enjoying all the top-tier amenities of a stylish resort. That’s what awaits at the newly opened Botánika Osa Peninsula, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, an unparalleled getaway neighboring the Corcovado National Park rainforest and flanked by the Pacific Ocean. Here, you’ll find a distinctive property where you can soak up the incredible natural environs and savor elevated accommodations.

Osa Peninsula: Discover a world away

Nestled within a secluded rainforest in Costa Rica, this destination hotel is surprisingly accessible from the U.S.

Situated in the verdant rainforest of the Osa Peninsula, Botánika Osa Peninsula is your own sanctuary within the unspoiled tropical splendor of Costa Rica’s southwestern coast. While easy to get to, the rugged Osa area is wild and remote, offering a true escape from the everyday that strives to be in harmony with its surroundings. “At Botánika, we have taken all measures to be as respectful of the idyllic environment as we are reflective of it,” says Diego Oviedo, General Manager. “When you’re surrounded by such natural beauty, you want to do everything to ensure it remains protected. We’ve kept that top priority in all we do.”

Into the wild

Some of the many experiences you can have with the Botánika Osa Peninsula

They don’t call it “the most biologically intense place on earth” for nothing. Keep your eyes and ears peeled—and cameras at the ready—for scarlet macaws, toucans, howler monkeys, jaguars, sloths, and more. Birders will thrill to spot any number of Costa Rica’s 921 avian species. And lovers of the sea will appreciate the world-class sport fishing.

For active outings, you’ll find fantastic eco-adventures on land and in the ocean, from unbelievable surfing nearby to sunset kayak tours right on property. You can also go on boat excursions along Golfo Dulce—literally “sweet gulf,” one of only four tropical fjords in the world (where you can spot humpback whales and super pods of dolphins)—and eye-opening rainforest tours by horseback or foot. Expect the unexpected and be ready to be wowed around every bend. No matter what you do while here, the rainforest will intrigue you by day, and every night Botánika will be your paradise found.

One of the resorts airy spaces

Authentic experiences and world-class amenities

Everything you could want is right on premises at Botánika Osa Peninsula. After days spent exploring the magnificence of the rainforest on any number of wildlife tours or more active outings, nothing could feel better than a relaxing rain shower that will leave you feeling refreshed and revived. Enjoy attention to detail throughout Botánika, where the curated amenities, from inviting beds to fluffy robes and attentive, welcoming service, live up to your expectations.

The living area of a one-bedroom suite

There’s no need to forgo your fitness regimen or commitment to health and wellness while here, either. The incredible 2,600-square-foot fitness center provides a full range of free weights and HIIT training, and there’s a beautiful lagoon-style pool for swimming. You can also take in deeply relaxing spa treatments inspired by the natural surroundings.

Indulge in nature’s bounty

Enjoy seafood tacos among other dishes made with fresh, local ingredients at any of the property’s restaurants

Savor the flavors of Costa Rica’s land and sea at the farm-to-table restaurant Tierra a la Mesa. For something more casual, the two-story pool bar Driza Bar & Grill serves up craft cocktails. Plus, several more on-premises options for delicious dining are due to open later this year. Guests will enjoy fine wine with creative apps at the Babánca wine bar or dine alfresco with light bites at the courtyard lounge Becrá.

You’ll find something to delight your palate no matter where you are at Botánika, not to mentions views that will alight your senses with wonder. It’s all part of a peerless experience designed to give you a deep a sense of place and leave you feeling restored when you return home.

Be one of the first to stay at the Botánika Osa Peninsula and take advantage of the limited grand opening offer by staying four nights or more to receive a $150 food and beverage credit as well as a $100 activity credit per stay.