A Preview of the Learning AFAR Trip to Costa Rica

Learning AFAR, an award-winning program from AFAR and non-profit organization No Barriers USA, and World of Hyatt are helping Chicago-area students expand their world by traveling to Costa Rica in July 2017.

Inspired by the belief that travel is a spectacular form of education, this program will make it possible for these students to take part in a life-changing experience as they immerse themselves in Costa Rica’s rich culture, history, and natural beauty.

For the first time, World of Hyatt members were given the opportunity to contribute their points to help fund participation in the Learning AFAR program. Thanks to a number of generous member contributions, an additional student will be able to join the trip this summer, bringing the total number of students to eleven. Here’s a preview of their upcoming trip.

Photo credit: Flickr/John W. Schulze A quetzal at Selvatura Park

Outdoor Adventures

These big-city students will get to experience the lush rainforests, fresh air, and colorful wildlife that make Costa Rica a top ecotourism destination. For starters, they’ll take a rainforest hike and float down the Sarapiqui River. They’ll also spend some time exploring Arenal Volcano and hiking through the Cloud Forest at Curicancha Reserve. On their last full day, they’ll get their adrenaline pumping on a zip line ride at Selvatura Park.