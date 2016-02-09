A Guide to Nova Scotia’s Secret Food and Wine Paradise

Atlantic Canada is a treasure trove for traveling foodies.

Against a backdrop of relatively untouched beauty, Atlantic Canada is a treasure trove for travelers seeking to satiate their appetite for history and great tastes. While Nova Scotia and the Annapolis Valley may be best known for plump Digby scallops, Acadia University, and Peggy’s Cove, the scenic communities tethered to the small town of Wolfville, are a hidden hub for exciting food and drink. From a small town buzzing with celebrities and North American film debuts to rolling vineyards producing lesser known but highly sought after wines, these must try experiences will have doubting urban explorers asking for seconds. And thirds. Devour! The Food Film Fest For the past seven years, Wolfville—a picturesque university town of 6,000 one hour out of Halifax—has played host to Devour! The Food Film Fest, the world's largest food film festival. The winter event (this year, November 2-6) is jam-packed with workshops and pop-up food events, demos with top chefs, tasting tours, plus more than a dozen food-and-film paired dinners seated next to directors and food glitterati. That’s not mentioning the 75-plus food and wine films that have been curated from far and wide, or the nightly parties with recognized faces from both large and small screens (think everyone from Bill Pullman to celebrity chef Chuck Hughes). Fresh Farm Produce



Some of Nova Scotia’s best farmland is located five minutes east of Wolfville in Grand-Pré. The UNESCO heritage site pays homage to the Acadians, early French settlers who transformed the Minas Basin marshes into productive dykeland fields (naming the land “Acadie,” meaning “land of plenty”). Thanks to the pioneers’ early efforts and its location between two parallel mountain ranges, the Annapolis Valley has one of the country’s best fruit-growing regions. Visit a u-pick farm for fresh raspberries, blueberries and hundreds of apple varieties or find them at the Wolfville Farmer’s Market, open year-round. Across Cornwallis River, Fox Hill Cheese House makes more than 20 varieties of cheeses, natural yogurt, and creamy gelato using milk produced from their small herd of grass-fed Holstein cows. Jams from Tangled Garden Photo by Renee Suen Stop by Tangled Garden for travel-ready gifts of intensely flavored small-batch jellies, gourmet vinegars, and liqueurs. Everything is made with fresh fruits and herbs from owner Beverly McClare’s own garden. Allocate extra time to admire the seven-circuit clover and wildflower labyrinth, organic sculptures and pond on the lush grounds. Award-Winning Wine The Annapolis Valley’s burgeoning wine scene has been called the “new Napa of the North,” boasting of award-winning vineyards and its own signature white wine, Tidal Bay. The crisp and slightly aromatic wine is crafted entirely from slow-ripening Nova Scotia-grown grapes, and has characteristics that reflect the appellation’s cool microclimate and coastal terroir. Production is limited, so your best bet for trying one of these local wines is going straight to the source.

