You Can Go Glamping Next Door to a Chocolate Factory in Slovenia

You can already go glamping in a clear bubble tent in Bali, a Conestoga wagon in a national park in Utah, or a glass igloo with a view of the northern lights in Finland. And now you can add glamping next door to a chocolate factory to your travel wish list.

The Chocolate Village by the River—the official name of this new glamping resort—opened last November along the Drava River in northeastern Slovenia mere steps from the Teta Frida chocolate factory. In a country that is becoming more popular for its food scene, Teta Frida is known within Slovenia for its handcrafted chocolates using natural and sustainably sourced cocoa from western Africa.

Billed as a “heaven for chocoholics” on its website, the Chocolate Village is so close to the factory that the air at the resort smells like chocolate. But you’ll do much more than just sniff the sweet air there. After checking in, guests can take part in a chocolate-making workshop, or indulge in a tasting of Teta Frida’s products. There is also the on-site Chocolate Cafe, which serves ice cream and other chocolate desserts. If you need something salty to balance out all of that sweetness, the resort’s Gourmet Cellar offers local wine and snacks like meat and cheese boards.