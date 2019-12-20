Hot Take: Glamping Is Better in the Snow

This winter, snuggle up in one of these insanely cozy bubbles, pods, cabins, and geodesic domes.

When you think of glamping, you might think of elegantly furnished safari tents with their canvas flaps pinned back, alfresco meals at a table under a canopy of twinkle lights, and days spent frolicking in the great outdoors. Dump several feet of snow on this scene and suddenly all that communing with nature doesn’t sound fun at all. But winter is really when glamping shines. In a pod, tree house, glass-walled igloo, or geodesic dome, you’ll be completely immersed in nature, but you’ll stay warm and surrounded by creature comforts—even if a storm is raging around you. The quiet, snowy landscapes still offer plenty of opportunities to romp around, and you can cook your s’mores at night by a wood-burning stove. As for stargazing? Many places feature huge windows or skylights so you can recline on a fluffy bed to look for shooting stars or—if you’re lucky—the Northern Lights. Feeling the hygge yet? Check out these seven utterly cozy glamping experiences from around the world. Courtesy of GlampingHub.com This sweet pod is deep in the woodlands of central Sweden. Modern Pod Rental Location: Falun, Sweden

Falun, Sweden Book now: from $412 per night, glampinghub.com This whimsical pod rental in central Sweden looks like something out of a fairy tale. Its large windows let in plenty of sunshine during the day, and at night the wood-burning stove and underfloor heating keep things snug. The seating area turns into a double bed, and with additional twin bunks, the pod sleeps four. After a long day of exploring the trails through the surrounding forest, cook up some camping favorites in the communal kitchen before returning to that wood-burning stove and a good book. Courtesy of Borealis Basecamp Fall asleep sky watching thanks to the giant windows in these fiberglass igloos. Borealis Basecamp Location: Fairbanks, Alaska

Fairbanks, Alaska Book now: from $389 per night, borealisbasecamp.net; airbnb.com

Surrounded by 100 acres of boreal forest in the Alaskan wilderness, these fiberglass igloos are modeled after those used on polar expeditions and at polar research stations—so they can certainly handle an Alaskan winter. Each of the 15 igloos have comfortable beds, a full bathroom, and a 16-foot-wide window on its roof, enabling guests to watch for the aurora borealis at night. It’s a perfect place to do so, because the camp is located under the auroral oval, the atmospheric region where the aurora borealis is brightest. A large on-site yurt serves as a home base and restaurant, and guests can also book mushing and snowmobiling tours. Courtesy of Buubble Sleep surrounded by the Icelandic countryside in a transparent bubble. Buubble Location: The Golden Circle, Iceland

The Golden Circle, Iceland Book now: from $486 for either tour, buubble.com Another way to spend a winter night under the stars is by booking a tour with the Icelandic company Buubble, which includes a night in one of its fully transparent bubble accommodations. Each heated “room” has a double bed, ventilation systems that keep the interiors fresh and dry, plenty of extra blankets, and unencumbered views of the surrounding landscape. Bathrooms and kitchen facilities are located in a nearby cabin. The company offers two tours, the Golden Circle Iceland Tour, which visits Thingvellir National Park, Geysir Hot Spring, Gullfoss Waterfall, and the Secret Lagoon, and the South Coast Tour, which stops at Seljalandsfoss and Skogafoss Waterfalls and Black Sand Beach. With only nine bubbles available on the former tour and six on the latter, these trips book up fast! >> Find more dreamy bubble dome hotels around the world Courtesy of WhitePod Hotel Even when the ground is covered in snow, the domes at WhitePod hotel stay cozy. WhitePod Hotel Location: Monthey, Switzerland

Monthey, Switzerland Book now: from $300 per night, expedia.com On a small slope at the foot of the Swiss Alps, WhitePod Hotel’s 15 geodesic domes enjoy fantastic views of the surrounding mountains and the valley below. Most feature a wood-burning stove, plenty of knotty wood furniture, fresh white linens, and wool blankets, but there are also four suites, each with its own distinct style, such as the sleek black-and-white 007 pod suite or the Japanese-inspired Zen pod complete with soaking tub. Guests at the hotel have access to private ski slopes and miles of hiking and snowshoeing around the property; they can relax at the end of the day in a 1800s-era wooden chalet that includes a restaurant, fireplace, and Swedish spa. Courtesy of Montana Tree House Retreat This charming tree house in Montana features two spiral staircases. Montana Tree House Retreat Location: Bigfork, Montana

Bigfork, Montana Book now: from $459 per night, airbnb.com

An outdoor adventurer’s dream, this tree house is set on seven acres of private woodland close to Glacier National Park and Whitefish Mountain Ski Resort. The two-story, 500-square-foot tree house is accessed by a spiral staircase that wraps around a Douglas fir tree. There are two deck areas—one on each floor—and a full kitchen, and the cabin sleeps up to four: There’s a master suite with a queen-sized bed, and the padded bench couches in the common area can be used as additional beds. Sure there’s Wi-Fi, but you might not need it: When you’re not out enjoying the snow, you might find that rather than scrolling through Instagram, you’d prefer to curl up with a mug of tea and take in the winter wonderland from your lofty vantage point. >> Find more magical tree house Airbnbs and hotels to book Courtesy of Levin Iglut With 360-degree views of the snowy Finnish countryside, these luxurious glass igloos raise the bar on glamping. Levin Iglut Location: Kittilä, Finland

Kittilä, Finland Book now: from $478 per night, booking.com Possibly because the Northern Lights are common in Finland, there are a number of glass-igloo hotels and camps throughout the country—including the well-known Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in Saariselkä. But Levin Iglut is a particularly intimate and utterly luxurious choice. Open from September through April, the 27 igloos on the property all enjoy clear views of the sky. Most have a double bed piled with fuzzy blankets, as well as a sofa bed, heated floors, a small kitchen, and a bathroom. But opt for one of the three suite igloos, and you’ll also be able to indulge in some sky watching from a private terrace with an outdoor hot tub. When not snuggled up and watching for the Northern Lights, you can go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, or book a reindeer sleigh ride, a snowmobile safari, or an ice fishing trip. Courtesy of Entre Cîmes et Racines You don’t have to go to New Zealand to live out your “Lord of the Rings” dreams. Le Hobbit at Entre Cîmes et Racines Location: Québec, Canada

Québec, Canada Book now: from $155 per night, entrecimesetracines.com Yes, this enchanting dwelling with round windows and door is inspired by the hobbit houses of The Lord of the Rings. One of 14 quirky spaces at Entre Cîmes et Racines in Québec, Le Hobbit sleeps four in two double bunk beds. There’s no electricity or central heating here, but a wood-burning stove keeps the stone and beautifully carved wood interior comfortably warm even in winter. And you may not see it under the snow, but the house features a living roof, covered with different plants and grasses. With nine miles of roads and trails, a maze, and three streams on the property, there’s plenty to explore, even in the snow—that is, when you don’t have your nose stuck in another volume of Tolkien. >>Next: Cozy Airbnb Cabins You Can Hibernate in This Winter

