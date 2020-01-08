A Floating Hotel and Spa Just Opened in Swedish Lapland

The team behind Sweden’s world-famous Treehotel is back with a new hotel and spa that floats along a major river in Swedish Lapland during summer and freezes into the ice during winter, all in a prime spot to see the Northern Lights. This is not a joke: Two years after luxury tour operator Off the Map Travel announced its plans for the highly anticipated Arctic Bath Hotel and Spa, the next-level property is officially open—and you can now book your own stay between February 2020 and February 2021.

The Arctic Bath Hotel and Spa is located on the Lule River in Luleå, a small coastal city about 31 miles south of the Arctic Circle in Swedish Lapland. The hotel consists of six floating “cabins” that are connected to a design-forward spa by above-water walkways. The on-site spa features four saunas, a hot bath, an outdoor cold bath, plus outside and inside showers.

Photo by Johan Jansson The Arctic Bath Hotel and Spa features an open-air bathhouse that invites guests to soak under the star-filled skies.

Designed by Swedish architects Bertil Harström and Johan Kaupp, the hotel’s unique structure takes inspiration from drifting timber in the area as well as a wedge-shaped tool called a flottningshake, which loggers commonly use to lever apart a timber jam. The property also features six additional land cabins near the river’s bank, each of which features a floor-to-ceiling wall of glass that looks out over the Lule River.