9 Things to Do in This Lesser-Known SoCal Town

Often mistakenly categorized as a Los Angeles suburb, Pasadena is a vibrant city with a distinct character and identity all its own. Its laid-back, easy-going allure, along with its cultural and educational institutions, have drawn artists, academics, and the country’s elite for decades, shaping its rich cultural tapestry. While Pasadena may not be as immediately recognizable as its larger neighbor to the south, it offers a wealth of hidden gems that often go unnoticed, even by locals.

From world-class museums like the Norton Simon Museum and Pasadena Museum of History (both offering free admission during the fall) to culinary delights that uphold the city’s legacy as the birthplace of the cheeseburger, Pasadena boasts a diverse range of attractions. Discover the city’s treasures and immerse yourself in its charm.

Visit Pasadena museums and see theater

Interior of the Pasadena Playhouse Courtesy of Jeff Lorch/Visit Pasadena

Pasadena’s cultural scene is vibrant and diverse. The Norton Simon Museum is a renowned art museum housing a remarkable collection of European and Asian art that spans more than 12,000 objects, though only around 1,000 are on display at any given time. The collection itself is on long-term loan from the Norton Simon Foundation and the Norton Simon Art Foundation with a combined estimated value of around $5 billion. The museum’s strengths lie in European art from the Renaissance to the 20th century, featuring works by masters like Raphael, Rembrandt, Van Gogh, and Monet.

The Pasadena Museum of History offers a glimpse into the rich history of the “City of Roses.” Located in the heart of the city, the museum houses a vast collection of artifacts, photographs, and exhibits that tell the story of Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley.

For architecture buffs, the Gamble House is a must-visit. Designed by the renowned architects Greene & Greene, it’s a prime example of the Craftsman style, a movement that celebrated simplicity, natural materials, and handcrafted details. And movie fans will recognize the famous Craftsman home from the iconic film Back to the Future.

The Pasadena Playhouse, a Tony Award–winning historic theater, is a cultural cornerstone of Pasadena. Currently in its centennial year, it’s the official State Theatre of California. Renowned for its high-quality productions, the Playhouse has staged thousands of originals, including premieres from Tennessee Williams and Suzan-Lori Parks. The vibrant mix of classic and contemporary plays attracts audiences with the theater’s commitment to artistic excellence.

Book lovers will appreciate Vroman’s Bookstore, a beloved independent bookstore in Playhouse Village. Established in 1894, it’s the oldest bookstore in Southern California. Vroman’s offers a wide selection of new and used books, as well as a variety of literary events and author signings. The store’s knowledgeable and friendly staff are always happy to help you find the perfect book.

Eat cheeseburgers in the dish’s birthplace

The burger at Pie ‘n Burger Courtesy of Visit Pasadena

Did you know the cheeseburger’s humble beginnings trace back to Pasadena? It was here, at The Rite Spot along historic Colorado Boulevard (then Route 66), that the iconic “Original Hamburger with Cheese” first made its debut on a menu in 1924. And the city has continued to improve on this American classic since.

If you want to celebrate the centennial of the cheeseburger, Pie ‘n Burger is a beloved Pasadena institution known for its classic American fare. Established in 1963, it’s a local favorite for its juicy burgers, homemade pies, and nostalgic atmosphere. The restaurant’s signature burger features a juicy patty, crisp lettuce, tomato, and the signature Pie ‘n Burger sauce, served on a toasted bun with a side of crispy fries.

Another option is Kings Row Gastropub, which offers elevated pub fare, from gourmet burgers and inventive appetizers to a menu featuring “scratch-made delicious food.” This means you can expect fresh, high-quality ingredients in their dishes.

Enjoy Pasadena nightlife

A craft cocktail at the Raymond 1886 Courtesy of the Raymond 1886

Among the variety of nightlife and entertainment options in Pasadena, The Ice House Comedy Club is a historic comedy club. Founded in 1960, it’s the oldest continuously operating comedy club in the nation. The venue has a reputation for showcasing some of the best comedians in the country, including George Carlin, Robin Williams, and David Letterman. With its intimate atmosphere and talented lineup, the Ice House is a must-visit for comedy fans and anyone looking for a laughter-filled night out.

Grabbing a drink at the Raymond 1886 is more than just heading to a bar—it’s walking into a piece of Pasadena history. Originally built in 1886 as the caretaker’s cottage for the luxurious Raymond Hotel, it’s now a charming restaurant with a rich past.

Where to stay in Pasadena

The Westin Pasadena’s rooftop pool overlooks the city. Courtesy of Visit Pasadena

Within walking distance of many of the city’s best attractions, the Westin Pasadena and Courtyard Los Angeles Pasadena/Old Town are excellent choices for exploring the lesser-known side of Pasadena too. The Westin’s accommodations with a prime location near the Civic Center district make it easy to access museums, parks, and shopping. The Courtyard is a more affordable choice while still offering comfortable amenities and a convenient location in Old Pasadena.

Another well-located option, the Hilton Pasadena offers a full-service experience in the heart of the city. Spacious rooms with mountain views, a heated pool, and an on-site restaurant cater to business and leisure travelers.

Pasadena is a hidden gem itself. From its world-class museums and diverse culinary scene to its charming shops and beautiful parks, the city offers something for everyone.