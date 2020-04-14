Required Eating: Chicago’s Classic Foods

You’ve heard of deep-dish pizza, but what about Italian beef and honey butter fried chicken?

The birthplace of Twinkies, Cracker Jack, Cream of Wheat, and Sara Lee frozen pound cakes, Chicago has a long history with famous foodstuffs. Today, the city is better known for Michelin-starred restaurants than processed goods, but those high altars of cuisine, along with neighborhood joints serving classic Chicago fare, mean there are still plenty of local dishes that travelers need to try. With 7,000 restaurants across 77 neighborhoods, the Windy City offers more food than could ever be tasted in a single trip. To narrow it down, focus on iconic fare like Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and, of course, deep-dish pizza, and you’ll head home having eaten some of the city’s most storied meals. From popcorn to prime steaks, here are eight of Chicago’s most quintessential eats. Deep-dish pizza Courtesy of Lou Malnati’s With its thick crust and layers of cheese, deep-dish pizza is a Chicago staple. If there’s one thing Chicago is best known for food-wise, it’s deep-dish pizza. Composed of a thick crust topped by rich red sauce and a behemoth layer of cheese, this city’s signature pie style dares to be different—and proves particularly comforting during Chicago’s infamously long winters. While its origin story continues to be contested, most believe that credit is due to Pizzeria Uno, where the dish first appeared in 1943. These days, fans of the Second City delicacy also flock to spots like Lou Malnati’s, Pizano’s, and Pequod’s, a Lincoln Park favorite for its caramelized crust. Chicago-style hot dogs

Ask anyone in the city about the appeal of a Chicago-style dog, and they’ll be quick to tell you that the secret lies in the abundant toppings: yellow mustard, white onions, sweet relish, tomato slices, peppers, a pickle, and—the icing on the cake—celery salt. Chicago’s relationship with these heaping hot dogs dates back to 1893, when Austrian Hungarian immigrants Emil Reichel and Sam Ladany introduced their famous frankfurter at the World’s Fair. Their all-beef hot dogs were a hit, so they opened a storefront a year later, but it wasn’t until the Great Depression, when imitation stands sprung up all over the city, that the Chicago-style hot dog developed a mass following. Today, travelers can get a taste at spots like the Wiener’s Circle, the Little Island, and within the hallowed walls of Wrigley Field. Italian beef Courtesy of Portillo’s Chicago’s famous Italian beef sandwich comes stuffed with roast beef and drizzled with gravy.

If you’ve finished your hot dog and want to try another classic Chicago sandwich, opt for the Italian beef. This sublime sub—an Italian-style roll stacked with thinly sliced roast beef and served au jus (with ample gravy)—is one of the city’s great lunches. The staple is thought to have first been popularized during the Great Depression when meat was scarce. To make the most of his limited supplies, Chicago street peddler Anthony Ferrari would slice the beef very thin, then stuff it into freshly baked rolls. He sold the sandwich at a neighborhood food stand and delivered it to factory workers around the city until, years later, his son opened Al’s Italian Beef in Chicago’s Little Italy. The shop still serves its signature sandwich dipped in gravy and topped with a secret spice blend. For other top versions, check out Portillo’s, Jay’s, and Johnnie’s, an Elmwood Park fixture for its addition of hot peppers (along with a recommended finale of frozen lemonade). Garrett popcorn Chicago’s Garrett popcorn came to fame in 1949, when it opened its first location at 10 West Madison Street. Since then, the company has popped up in several cities around the world, from New York and Dubai to Japan and Singapore, all while maintaining a loyal following in its hometown. You’ll know you’re near one of Chicago’s 11 shops when you smell the butter and caramel, but you’ll realize you’ve arrived when you see the out-the-door line. Garrett makes its gourmet popcorn in old-fashioned copper kettles, using only top ingredients and secret family recipes. Options range from buttery to Buffalo ranch, but you should really spring for the Garrett Mix, a combination of the shop’s Caramel Crisp and Cheese Corn flavors that’s been a fan favorite for decades. Honey butter fried chicken

