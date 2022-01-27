Score Elite Status Automatically at Top Hotels With These Credit Cards

You can fast-track your way to elite status at Hilton, Kimpton, and Marriott hotels (and more) simply by being a cardmember.

Travelers nowadays are looking to get as much from their vacations as possible. Some great possibilities for enhancing a hotel stay include complimentary room upgrades and late checkouts, as well as food and beverage credits. At top hotel chains, such perks are typically reserved for those with high-level elite status. However, attaining such status no longer requires the loyalty it once did. All that's needed is holding the right credit card. Fortunately, several of our favorite travel credit cards grant elite status high enough to score some serious benefits. Here are the ones you should consider getting before booking your next hotel stay and why. Hilton Honors Gold Status: Its value and the credit cards that come with it The Hilton hotels and resorts portfolio spans 18 brands from Waldorf Astoria to Curio Collection to Hampton by Hilton, with over 6,700 properties across 122 countries. Hilton's loyalty program, Hilton Honors, has four tiers of membership: Member, Silver, Gold, and Diamond.

The perks of elite status start to get really good upon reaching Hilton Honors Gold Status. At this level, benefits include but are not limited to: space-available room upgrades, complimentary Wi-Fi, and on-property food and beverage credits daily. (The amount of that credit varies by brand, but luxury brands like Waldorf Astoria offer an impressive $50 per room per day, assuming two guests per room.) Travelers earn 18 points per dollar spent on property (except at Tru and Home2 properties) and get their fifth night free when booking a standard room stay with points. Achieving Gold Status typically requires staying 28 nights, 14 stays, or earning 52,500 base points within the greater Hilton portfolio. Alternatively, you can bypass these requirements and get Gold Status simply by having one of the following credit cards (enrollment required): Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card ($95 annual fee, see rates and fees )

The Platinum Card® from American Express ($695 annual fee, see rates and fees ) Marriott Bonvoy Gold Status: Its value and the credit cards that come with it Marriott International’s portfolio is the largest of any hotel chain in the world. It includes more than 30 brands—including W Hotels Worldwide, the Ritz-Carlton, and Courtyard by Marriott—with more than 7,000 properties in 131 countries. Marriott’s reward program, Marriott Bonvoy, has a whopping six tiers, starting with Member, followed by Silver Elite, and climbing as high as Ambassador Elite. Gold Elite is the program’s third tier and is typically earned by staying 25 qualifying nights annually. Primary benefits include space-available room upgrades, free premium internet, 2 p.m. late checkout, and 25 percent bonus points for hotel stays/qualifying purchases. (Note that prior to the introduction of the new Marriott Bonvoy program in 2020, Gold Elites were privy to lounge access at hotels within the portfolio. That benefit is now only for Platinum Elites and higher.)

Those who simply can’t swallow the idea of paying a large annual fee can still get status with the low-fee Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card or the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card. Status benefits received from just one stay can offset the annual fee. Suffice to say, you no longer need to be a brand loyalist and stay dozens of nights to get the perks of an upper-tier elite status and maximize your hotel experiences. All it takes is having the right credit card. While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they are subject to change at any time, and may have changed or may no longer be available. >> Next: The 5 Best Hotel Credit Cards

