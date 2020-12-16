7 Ways to Explore Mallorca Beyond the Beach
Collected by Afar Magazine
Experience Spain’s largest Balearic Island on a small scale, away from its beaches and Palma resorts.
Carrer de la Pau, 39, 07300 Inca, Islas Baleares, Spain
Chef Tomeu Torrens’s restaurant, formerly one of the island’s oldest wine cellars, is a perfect setting for enjoying pa amb oli (bread and olive oil) and the signature lechona asada, crispy-skinned suckling pig. Carrer de la Pau, 39,...
Son Canals, s/n, 07179 Deià, Illes Balears, Spain
The grand, stone-and-stucco hotel’s twin, ivy-clad manor houses sit on a broad hillside terrace, commanding brilliant views of the surrounding rocky-topped mountains and the sea below. From $710. Carrer son Canals, 34/971-639-011 This appeared in...
Carrer de s'Horitzó, 21, 07314 Caimari, Illes Balears, Spain
Sisters Maria and Teresa Solivellas serve six-course meals based on the traditional Mallorcan/Mediterranean diet, including locally sourced fish and lamb, and seasonal vegetables. Horitzó, 21, 34/971-515-226 This appeared in the October 2014...
Ctra. Caimari-Mancor, 07313 Selva, Illes Balears, Spain
One of Mallorca’s oldest converted fincas (rural farmhouse estates), Es Castell epitomizes the eco-conscious boutique hotels that are subverting the island’s conventional tourist image. From $175. C/Binibona s/n, 34/971-875-154 This appeared in...
Carrer Joan Carles I, 48, 07360 Lloseta, Illes Balears, Spain
Chef Santi Taura’s tasting menu changes weekly and brings modernist touches to dishes that Taura’s grandparents may have eaten, such as whitefish with a sauce made from the nepantis stone fruit. Carrer Joan Carles I, 48, 34/656-738-214 This...
Gran Via, 43, 07100 Sóller, Illes Balears, Spain
At lunch, Chef Xisco Martorell offers a bargain five-course menu del día. It might include black rice risotto with squid. For wine, try the Chateau Paquita, a blend based on the region’s revived Callet grape. Gran Via, 43; 34/971-638-398 This...
Carrer Arraval, 41, 07430 Llubí, Illes Balears, Spain
Son Net’s mansion rooms, suites, and estate cottages are matched in splendor by its cavernous bar, where wines include six from the hotel’s vineyards. Arrange a wine tour of the area in a vintage car. From $208. C/Castillo de Sonnet s/n,...
