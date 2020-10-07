7 (COVID-Era) Dream Trips, Planned by Experts

Stay flexible and keep your sense of humor: It is possible to take a dream trip during COVID.

Right now, returning to a city hotel close to home might be enough of a “dream trip.” Julie Danziger, managing partner of Embark Beyond and New Jersey resident, recently checked into NYC’s Equinox Hotel in Hudson Yards with her three children. “Opening the door with a key card was almost like seeing the Great Barrier Reef,” she joked. It doesn’t take much to feel like you’re escaping these days, and more and more families are taking advantage of hotel “schoolcation” setups (all with good Wi-Fi, naturally) to get away. But for many travelers, including AFAR’s readers, getting even farther away—on an international trip—is on the horizon. We surveyed more than 1,000 readers and found that 86 percent plan to travel internationally in 2021–2022 and 66 percent are currently planning their next trip. And as COVID tests and canceled flights become part of the challenge of taking a far-flung trip, using a travel advisor may save you time and headaches. If your 2020 dream trip has been deferred, here’s some inspiration for when the time is right, with lessons learned from the experts. That beach holiday we all need right about now



Dream villas and hotels in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico



Mexico never closed its air borders to Americans, and Americans are booking a lot of travel to Mexico, according to Danziger. “Mexico in general has been hot because it’s easy to get to, it is (literally) hot, and they don’t require negative COVID tests like two minutes before the trip,” she says. “People don’t want to scratch their heads trying to figure out if they can visit a place. And with Mexico, there are fabulous hotels, amazing service, incredible value, and it’s easy to understand how to go.” Land borders are still closed, though, and there are enhanced precautions like temperature scans and additional questioning at some international airports. COVID-related safety restrictions are in place in most resorts. Danziger recommends an “off-the-charts” villa in Cabo called La Datcha, inspired by a traditional Mexican hacienda, with 10 bedrooms, brightly colored furniture and artwork, a full gym, and several dining areas overlooking the ocean. Jennifer Wilson-Buttigieg of Valerie Wilson Travel says it was “wonderful to book the stunning new Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Los Cabos, not only to see Los Cabos welcoming Americans, to support new openings,” she says. The hotel opened in November 2019. For a taste of Baja beyond the hotel and resort world, Kate Doty from GeoEx recommends its Boundless Baja itinerary, which explores an “often-overlooked” part of Mexico—including two UNESCO Biosphere Reserves: the Sierra de la Laguna Reserve and the desert islands of Espiritu Santo Reserve—and Baja’s animal wildlife and scenery. A few months in St. Bart’s with your whole family



In St. Bart’s, the beloved Eden Rock hotel, part of the Oetker Collection, sits literally on a (large) rock, surrounded by sandy beaches and turquoise blue water. After undergoing a big renovation after Hurricane Irma destroyed much of the property in 2017, it reopened to acclaim last year. Now, it’s reopening again on October 22, a few months after St. Bart’s reopened for tourism in June.

The ultimate multigenerational COVID-era trip now includes private house rentals for months at a time, and you can get a killer one through Eden Rock’s rental arm. “If you book a house, obviously through your favorite travel agent, via Eden Rock Villa Rental, you get access, lounges, and breakfast courtesy of Eden Rock Hotel,” Danziger says. “It’s like staying at the hotel without staying at the hotel. Now if only I could get Eden Rock to do this for me at home. I could use one of their croissants at home.” One of Embark Beyond’s clients rented a large villa through Eden Rock Villa Rental for two months. They have four older children with their own families and each week, a different child will come visit with their spouses and families. With four kids, each kid gets two week-long trips—not a bad deal. Private islands and beaches in French Polynesia



Cocktails at sunset. Clear blue water. A private island in the South Pacific. You can still experience this magic, though it’ll take some work. Where to start? Rachel Walker, an advisor with All Star Travel Group, recommends the Brando on Marlon Brando’s French Polynesian island, Tetiaroa, where she booked Los Angeles–based clients for two weeks in July. “The Brando is a private island resort with 35 villas on white-sand beaches, and they had a wonderful time,” she says. Will Kiburz, vice president of Coronet Travel, also booked two weeks for a couple, split between the Four Seasons Bora Bora and the Brando in August. (They were originally scheduled to travel in May.) Complications from needing COVID testing within a certain timeframe, customs paperwork, and multiple flight cancellations all presented problems to solve, handled by him. “It takes the right kind of client, in my opinion, to be traveling during COVID,” he says. “You can’t have the attitude that you ‘have’ to make or do anything. They have to be flexible.” At the last minute, Kiburz had to fly the couple from their home in St. Louis through Los Angeles just to be tested. Kiburz researched the testing requirements by the French Polynesian government and called it “mind-boggling”—pages of test results it accepts or doesn’t. The paperwork showing the results couldn’t have any reference to “rapid test,” even though it had to be a rapid test to meet the arrival conditions. He used his network of hotel contacts in L.A. to get connected to a clinic in Beverly Hills, and although the doctors confirmed they could make it happen, he made sure his travelers knew that the testing was not guaranteed. In the end, “everything went perfectly.” The clients flew first class on Air Tahiti Nui—though their flights were also cancelled and rebooked multiple times. But when they landed back home, they thanked him for everything, saying the trip was fabulous. Pro tip: Walker says the direct flight back to Los Angeles from Papeete always departs late in the evening, so they always book a day room for clients at the InterContinental Resort Tahiti, a five-minute drive from the airport, so they don’t have to wait all day at the airport. Honeymoons don’t have to be (very) delayed



(Some of) Africa awaits





