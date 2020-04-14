14 Things to Do in Belgrade

A river cruise up the Sava River is one of the many highlights of a trip to Belgrade, Serbia.

Note: Though COVID-19 has stalled a lot of travel plans, we hope our stories can offer inspiration for your future adventures—and a bit of hope. Yes, Belgrade has plenty of grit, brutalist architecture, and half-destroyed buildings, remnants of years of war and a socialist past. But in recent years, the city has embraced a more cosmopolitan outlook and travelers will find plenty of shiny new restaurants and packed night clubs. Belgradians have also held fast to traditional ways of eating and dining, which shouldn’t be missed. Here’s how to explore both sides of the fascinating city. Where to Eat Stari Mlin Hidden away in a residential neighborhood, Stari Mlin isn’t easy to find. But a meal here is worth the effort. This is where Belgradians come to linger over authentic Serbian dishes—such as ćevapi, a spicy Balkan sausage, and đuveć, a vegetable stew—made with local ingredients. There’s no menu, just whatever the chef is inspired to cook from the day’s market haul. A large patio where musicians often play traditional Serbian folk music adds to Stari Mlin’s homey appeal. 10 Plzenjska St. Photo by Algirdas Bakas At Ambar, patrons can try one of the many varieties of rakija, a fruit brandy popular in Serbia. Ambar For a more modern take on Serbian food, head to Ambar, situated near the floating restaurants and splavs (nightclubs) on the banks of the Sava River. Travelers can try grilled sausage with housemade mustard or a selection of kaymak, a beloved Serbian cheese spread. Rakija, the Serbian national beverage made from distilled fruits, is the star of the drink menu. Ambar offers more than 40 varieties, including apricot, quince, and plum. Toro Latin GastroBar Next door to Ambar is Toro, one of the city’s first Latin American restaurants. Created by celebrity restaurateur Richard Sandoval and his Ambar business partner Ivan Iričanin, Toro offers small plates, such as steak tostadas with Brazil nuts and quail eggs and sea bass marinated in chipotle, that nod to a variety of Latin American cuisines. Vegan travelers should try the grilled avocado with corn pico de gallo; a gluten-free menu is also available. Crna Ovca

This tiny, colorful ice cream shop almost always has a line out the door. Crna Ovca rotates more than 150 inventive flavors, including a ricotta ice cream studded with honeycomb, and a sesame-and-coffee flavor flecked with chocolate-covered coffee beans that’s a local favorite. crnaovca.rs Siroti Ribar For a meal with a view, take a water taxi from the Belgrade waterfront to Siroti Ribar, about a 10-minute ride up the Sava River. The dockside restaurant traffics in—what else?—fish caught fresh each day. (If you go for lunch, you might spot fishing crews unloading their morning haul.) Travelers can enjoy smoked carp or catfish with a side of potato salad as they gaze at boats sailing by. Where to Drink Rakia Bar Serbia’s national beverage goes full spectrum at Rakia Bar, where the menu includes more than 130 versions of the fruity spirit. Try the housemade plum rakija—the most ubiquitous variety—or a barrel-aged quince rakija made in Vojvodina, Serbia. Just don’t forget to eat between sips—rakija packs a boozy punch. rakiabar.com Pržionica Until 2012, coffee in Belgrade meant a cup of thick, strong, Turkish-style brew, usually served with a piece of Turkish delight. Then Pržionica opened. In a sleek, laboratory-like space, baristas create espresso-based drinks and pour-over-style coffee made from beans roasted on site. There are no sandwiches, no pastries, just impeccable coffee in a minimalist environment. Dobračina 59 Atelje Vina Šapat Flanked by vineyards and overlooking the Danube River, Atelje Vina Šapat is one of Serbia’s best wineries and among its most bucolic. Located 45 miles north of Belgrade, it’s an easy day trip. Travelers can tour the winery and taste Šapat’s wines, such as a chardonnay and muscat-ottonel blend or a cabernet aged in Bordeaux-style barrels. There’s also a restaurant with views of the vineyard, where each dish is paired with one of Vina Šapat’s wines. sapat.rs Mladost and Ludost You can’t visit Belgrade without exploring its legendary nightlife. Mladost—translation “youth”—and its neighboring sister club, Ludost (which means “crazy”!) are among the chicest and most well-known. Each has a distinct identity. At Mladost, you’ll find DJs and techno music (and during the day it functions as a café). At Ludost, the music skews disco, funk, and jazz. Both serve surprisingly good cocktails. mladost-ludost.com Photo by Algirdas Bakas Go for a horseback ride at Salaš 137, a farm about an hour away from Belgrade. What to Do Belgrade Fortress

