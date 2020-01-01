A Week in the Piemontese Countryside

Think of Piedmont and the wines spring instantly to mind. This is the home of Barolo, Barbaresco, Barbera. The best places to try a glass or bottle are local restaurants which feature both the famous labels and things that you’ll never find outside of Piedmont. Regional specialties abound. The Slow Food movement is headquartered in Bra and runs a university dedicated to its culinary principles in nearby Pollenzo. Piedmont is also ground zero for Italy’s microbrewing revolution.