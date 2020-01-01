A Week in the Piemontese Countryside

Where are you going?
Think of Piedmont and the wines spring instantly to mind. This is the home of Barolo, Barbaresco, Barbera. The best places to try a glass or bottle are local restaurants which feature both the famous labels and things that you’ll never find outside of Piedmont. Regional specialties abound. The Slow Food movement is headquartered in Bra and runs a university dedicated to its culinary principles in nearby Pollenzo. Piedmont is also ground zero for Italy’s microbrewing revolution.
Azienda Agricola Papa dei Boschi

12050 Lequio Berria CN, Italy
...then you absolutely must take a day trip from Genova to experience the specialty hazelnuts of the Piemonte (Langhe) region. Growing sympathetically with the other delicacy of this region - the white truffle - these hazelnuts are prized the...
Piola

Piazza Risorgimento, 4, 12051 Alba CN, Italy
I have always hated the idea of raw beef. I'm not going to lie, it scared me. A lot. But living in Italy has taught me many things - perhaps most importantly, don't be scared to taste anything. Octopus. Anchovies. Olives. Those small pickled...
Caffè Al Bicerin

Piazza della Consolata, 5, 10122 Torino TO, Italy
The Bicerin is a gastronomic speciality of Turin. I love both chocolate and espresso, and was delighted to discover this warming confection in a glass, also called a Bicerin. The drink is layered into the glass oh so carefully: espresso first,...
Piazza Castello

Piazza Castello, 10121 Torino TO, Italy
Piazza Castello glistens in the sun after a sudden downpour. Much of the historic center of Torino is pedestrianized and easily explored in a couple of days. For Roman history enthusiasts the aqueducts, arches and ancient city walls are a treat....
Piazza Umberto I, 4

12060 Roddi, Province of Cuneo, Italy
The tiny hamlet of Monforte d'Alba in the Piedmont wine region south of Turin is so picture perfect and the views down into the vine-laced valley below so striking, it can feel more like a movie set than real life. That surreal feeling continued...
Villa Pattono

SC Serra, 1, 14055 Annunziata, Costigliole d'Asti AT, Italy
Winemaker Renato Ratti recently opened to the public his family’s 18th-century, 13-room villa in the Piedmont countryside. An old cellar stores decades’ worth of Ratti wines. Guided tastings can be arranged upon request, and bottles can be shipped...
