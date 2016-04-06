3 New York Nightcaps You Just Can't Miss

Dessert wine? Been there. Third-wave coffee? Done that. There’s a new batch of nightcaps in town. The trick is to choose one to suit the occasion.

You’ve Got an Early Meeting

Play it smart by choosing from the 12-plus varieties of Japanese green teas poured at David Bouley’s Brushstroke. (Ideally as a coda to his knock-out kaiseki menu.)

You Have Time for One More

Sure you’ve taken shots of bitter, licorice-y Fernet-Branca, but have you ever sipped one bottled in the 1960s? Half a century transforms the stuff into something far more approachable: less bitter, less biting, and a whole lot smoother. Wine director Michael Greeson and his team at Del Posto scoured estate sales across Europe to create one of the most extensive vintage amaro lists in the country. Pro tip: Ask for a side-by-side tasting of an aged amaro and its current release, for the ultimate compare and contrast.

You’re Just Getting Warmed Up

Keep the party going with a large-format “cocktail explosion” from the NoMad Bar. Grab six to eight of your best friends and spring for a blackberry-fino sherry number or this fancified mai tai made from three different types of rum. The explosions come in custom-made crystal bowls loaded with crushed ice and armed with spigots for free-flowing enjoyment.

Want to take the party home? This is how you make NoMad's signature mai tai—for one: