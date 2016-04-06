Home>Travel inspiration>Food + Drink>Bars + Nightlife

3 New York Nightcaps You Just Can't Miss

By Matt Duckor

Apr 6, 2016

PHOTO COURTESY OF NOMAD BAR

From the city's finest green tea to cocktail explosions.

Dessert wine? Been there. Third-wave coffee? Done that. There’s a new batch of nightcaps in town. The trick is to choose one to suit the occasion.

You’ve Got an Early Meeting
Play it smart by choosing from the 12-plus varieties of Japanese green teas poured at David Bouley’s Brushstroke. (Ideally as a coda to his knock-out kaiseki menu.)

You Have Time for One More
Sure you’ve taken shots of bitter, licorice-y Fernet-Branca, but have you ever sipped one bottled in the 1960s? Half a century transforms the stuff into something far more approachable: less bitter, less biting, and a whole lot smoother. Wine director Michael Greeson and his team at Del Posto scoured estate sales across Europe to create one of the most extensive vintage amaro lists in the country. Pro tip: Ask for a side-by-side tasting of an aged amaro and its current release, for the ultimate compare and contrast.

 You’re Just Getting Warmed Up
Keep the party going with a large-format “cocktail explosion” from the NoMad Bar. Grab six to eight of your best friends and spring for a blackberry-fino sherry number or this fancified mai tai made from three different types of rum. The explosions come in custom-made crystal bowls loaded with crushed ice and armed with spigots for free-flowing enjoyment.

Want to take the party home? This is how you make NoMad's signature mai tai—for one:

1/2 part Clement Creole Shrubb
1/2 part Rhum J.M. Blanc
3/4 part Orgeat
3/4 part Appleton Jamacian Rum
3/4 part El Dorado 15 Rum
1 lime
Shake with a spent lime wedge.
Pour into Belgium glass with crushed ice and mint to garnish

