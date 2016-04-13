Destinations
Where to Go Next
United States
Africa
Asia
Caribbean
Europe
Middle East
North + Central America
South America
Oceania
Trip Ideas
Accessible Travel
Art + Culture
Beaches + Islands
Cities Escapes
Cruises
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
LGBTQ Travel
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Safaris
Solo Travel
Style + Design
Train Trips
Weekend Getaways
Travel Tips
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Visas + Passports
News
Air Travel News
Cruise News
Trending Travel News
Hotels
Hotels We Love
Hotel News + Openings
Hotel Reviews
All Hotels
Journeys
Cruises
Family-Friendly Trips
Friend Getaways
History + Culture
Romantic Getaways
Shopping
Sports + Adventure
Wellness
Podcasts
Unpacked
Travel Tales
View From Afar
Magazine
Read the Latest Issue
Subscribe
Gift a Subscription
Manage + Renew
Newsletter
Menu
Destinations
Where to Go Next
United States
Africa
Asia
Caribbean
Europe
Middle East
North + Central America
South America
Oceania
Trip Ideas
Accessible Travel
Art + Culture
Beaches + Islands
Cities Escapes
Cruises
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
LGBTQ Travel
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Safaris
Solo Travel
Style + Design
Train Trips
Weekend Getaways
Travel Tips
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Visas + Passports
News
Air Travel News
Cruise News
Trending Travel News
Hotels
Hotels We Love
Hotel News + Openings
Hotel Reviews
All Hotels
Journeys
Cruises
Family-Friendly Trips
Friend Getaways
History + Culture
Romantic Getaways
Shopping
Sports + Adventure
Wellness
Podcasts
Unpacked
Travel Tales
View From Afar
Magazine
Read the Latest Issue
Subscribe
Gift a Subscription
Manage + Renew
Newsletter
Matt Duckor
AFAR Contributor
MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Restaurants + Cafés
4 Fresh Ways to Taste a New York Classic
April 13, 2016 08:43 AM
·
Matt Duckor
Bars + Nightlife
This New York Bar Will Make You Rethink Bar Food
April 11, 2016 07:11 PM
·
Matt Duckor
Restaurants + Cafés
5 Classic Danish Foods We’re Dying to Try at NYC’s Newest Eatery
April 9, 2016 02:05 PM
·
Matt Duckor
Bars + Nightlife
3 New York Nightcaps You Just Can’t Miss
April 6, 2016 02:16 PM
·
Matt Duckor