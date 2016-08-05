12 Ways to Explore Detroit's Creative Scene

Detroit is—and always has been—a city of makers. From its Motor City days til now, the city's combination of creativity and determination has produced incredibly cool results. Here, 12 more places across the city that embody that spirit.

Citywide

Detroit Design Festival

If there’s an essential time to explore Detroit, it’s during this three-day, citywide blowout of demos, tours, parties, and open studios. detroitdesignfestival.com

Slow Roll

To take in Detroit’s neighborhoods at a sightseer’s pace, join 3,000 bicyclists for this all-ages ride. slowroll.bike

Corktown

Ponyride

Phil Cooley transformed a factory into an affordable launchpad for upstart businesses. There’s a free tour Wednesdays at 2 p.m. ponyride.org

Honor & Folly

Bunk down at a style-savvy two-bedroom inn, which mixes vintage scores and Midwest maker flourishes. honorandfolly.com

Katoi

The creative crowd piles into this thumping Thai-inspired restaurant. Come Saturday at 10 p.m. for the live, DJ-driven Radio Katoi.

Two James Spirits

Detroit’s cocktail culture is raging again after a long dormancy—this is the first licensed distillery since before Prohibition. Sit at the tasting room’s circular bar for flights of cocktails, including the Corktown Mule.

Midtown/New Center

Shinola

In the former GM Research Lab, the pioneer of Detroit’s maker scene designs and assembles the luxury goods it’s famous for. Scope out the flagship store or book a factory tour. shinola.com

Hamtramck

Popps Packing

A visit to the open studios, eclectic performances, and exhibitions at this former 1930s meatpacking plant is compulsory. Open Saturdays when an exhibition is up. poppspacking.org