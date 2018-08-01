Joshua M. Bernstein

AFAR Contributor

Joshua M. Bernstein is a Brooklyn-based beer, spirits, food and travel journalist, as well as an occasional tour guide, event producer and industry consultant.

Since 2000, he has written for scores of newspapers, magazines and websites, including The New York Times, Bon Appétit, New York, Saveur, Food & Wine, Wine Enthusiast and Imbibe, where I’m a contributing editor in charge of beer coverage. Additionally, he’s a contributing editor for SevenFifty Daily and a contributing writer to Men’s Journal and the author of five books: Brewed Awakening, The Complete Beer Course, Complete IPA, Homebrew World, and Drink Better Beer.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Artsy Cans of Craft Beer That Prove Aluminum Is All Grown Up
Food + Drink
Artsy Cans of Craft Beer That Prove Aluminum Is All Grown Up
August 1, 2018 06:44 PM
 · 
Joshua M. Bernstein
12 Ways to Explore Detroit's Creative Scene
Style + Design
12 Ways to Explore Detroit’s Creative Scene
August 5, 2016 02:34 PM
 · 
Joshua M. Bernstein
These 5 Artists and Makers Have Completely Remade Detroit
Cities We Love
These 5 Artists and Makers Have Completely Remade Detroit
August 5, 2016 02:31 PM
 · 
Joshua M. Bernstein