Joshua M. Bernstein is a Brooklyn-based beer, spirits, food and travel journalist, as well as an occasional tour guide, event producer and industry consultant.

Since 2000, he has written for scores of newspapers, magazines and websites, including The New York Times, Bon Appétit, New York, Saveur, Food & Wine, Wine Enthusiast and Imbibe, where I’m a contributing editor in charge of beer coverage. Additionally, he’s a contributing editor for SevenFifty Daily and a contributing writer to Men’s Journal and the author of five books: Brewed Awakening, The Complete Beer Course, Complete IPA, Homebrew World, and Drink Better Beer.