My name is Joshua M. Bernstein, and I’m a Brooklyn-based beer, spirits, food and travel journalist, as well as an occasional tour guide, event producer and industry consultant.

Since 2000, I’ve written for scores of newspapers, magazines and websites, including The New York Times, Bon Appétit, New York, Saveur, Food & Wine, Wine Enthusiast and Imbibe, where I’m a contributing editor in charge of beer coverage. Additionally, I’m a contributing editor for SevenFifty Daily and a contributing writer to Men’s Journal.

I’m the author of five books. In 2011, Sterling Epicure published Brewed Awakening, my deeply reported take on the global craft beer revolution. Sterling released my follow-up, The Complete Beer Course, in September 2013. It has sold more than 100,000 copies and been translated into foreign editions for China, Japan and South Korea. Sterling published Complete IPA, my chronicle of the worldwide spread of IPAs, in 2016. Sterling released Homebrew World in spring 2018. My latest book, Drink Better Beer, was released by Sterling on September 17, 2019. I’m currently working on a revised edition of The Complete Beer Course that is set to be released in 2023.

Lastly, once upon a time I made zines and worked as an editor and a copy editor. My clients included ELLE, Rolling Stone, Us Weekly, SmartMoney and Blender. That means I like proper punctuation and can be counted on to deliver spic-and-span copy.