These 5 Artists and Makers Have Completely Remade Detroit

Drawn by absurdly affordable prices for vast working spaces built for big industry, a swell of artists, craftspeople, and self-starters—natives and newcomers alike—is turning Detroit into an eclectic beacon of urban rebirth. Building a city’s future has never been so literal. “People design, build, and engineer things because it’s in their DNA,” says Phil Cooley, who nourished Detroit’s new creative wave when he launched a design-business incubator called Ponyride. He describes it as a bootstrapping scene built on collaboration: “We don’t have tons of resources, so everyone brings a little piece of the puzzle.”

Detroit has always been a metropolis of makers, its Model Ts and Cadillacs driving the world wild. Now, the city is roaring back from a decades-long battering, bruised but not broken. The resurgence is thanks to its everlasting commitment to creating. “The one thing that we’re great at is people here work well with their hands,” says local arts patron Marc Schwartz. Only this time around, the products are less mass industrial production, more artisan DIY.

Detroit covers 143 square miles—big enough to encompass all of Boston, Manhattan, and San Francisco, locals like to point out—and its population has dropped from a peak of 1.8 million in 1950 to 680,000 today. This makes the city a bit of a mixed bag. Abandoned homes blight some stretches, but there’s serious momentum in neighborhoods such as Corktown, Eastern Market, and Midtown, as well as Hamtramck, a dizzyingly diverse independent city that sits within Detroit’s own limits. During the last decade, these areas have developed a see-it-now scene that’s young, engaged, and inventive.

The creative energy has resulted in a giddy mix of quirky concepts—Tyree Guyton’s Heidelberg Project turns his neighborhood’s discarded homes into delirious art installations—and big-name successes. In 2011, Shinola gambled that it could build an empire on watches and luxury goods that are proudly, pointedly Detroit-built. The bet hit big.

Today Shinola employs more than 500 people, including more than half of the watchmakers who were there on Day One.

Shinola was the pioneer, and now there are scores of success stories in Detroit, many hiding in plain sight. Peek behind the city’s barely marked doors and you’ll find furniture makers sawing and sanding in former airplane-wing factories and letterpresses being inked and re-inked amid meatpackers’ ghosts. Churches have become recording studios, and restaurants have transcended their cinderblock trappings to become real happenings. No wonder UNESCO recently dubbed Detroit its first American City of Design. If you’re curious to see what a thriving arts scene looks like in its early, heady, anything-can-happen days, consider the citywide Detroit Design Festival in September your personal invitation. Book a flight and you’ll see that Detroit is once again on the make.

Photo by Ryan Lowry

Detroit Bikes

Photo by Ryan Lowry

Salt & Cedar

Photo by Ryan Lowry

Smith Shop

Photo by Ryan Lowry

Ali Sandifer Studio

Photo by Ryan Lowry

Detroit Denim Co.