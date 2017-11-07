12 Unique Shops Worth Traveling For

Why not make your holiday shopping list an excuse for a trip? From a famous record shop to the hippest boutique in Iceland, our editors share the places they’d travel to for unique holiday gifts around the globe.

share this article

1 . Hay Copenhagen, Denmark Hay has been one of my favorite sources for home design since I first visited in 2008. The colorful and highly functional brand has gone global since then, and this fall marked the debut of Hay Kitchen Market, its new line of tools and objects for the modern home cook. At the top of my gifting list: teapots, glassware, and cutting boards. You can never have too many cutting boards. —Julia Cosgrove, editor in chief 2. Cocoliso Cusco, Peru Handmade alpaca and baby alpaca knitwear is mixed in with jewelry and leather goods from local designers at this shop. I’m actually ordering a blanket that I fell in love with on a recent trip but didn’t end up buying then. So soft. So cute. So worth the shipping fee. They don’t have a website, but they have a Facebook page, and you can email them at e.cocoliso@gmail.com to place an order. —Maggie Fuller, assistant editor 3. Farmers Market Reykjavík, Iceland Farmers Market is just the hippest place. Think stylish, not-itchy Lopapeysa sweaters, rugged boots, knit hats with a slight slouch and big pom-poms, and ponchos. Basically, you want to go to Iceland with an empty suitcase, buy your entire wardrobe for your trip here, and feel like one of the cool kids. Farmers Market’s flagship store—an actual old fish warehouse—also sells a selection of Icelandic music, which, oh my god, is their music scene hip.—MF 4. Khmer Ceramics Siem Reap, Cambodia

Article continues below advertisement

Khmer Ceramics was one of my favorite manifestations of the Khmer artisanal renaissance. Granted, this was four years ago or so, but Cambodians were making a concerted effort to revive traditional Khmer culture, including the Khmer ceramic techniques and styles. This small, bright, minimalist store filled with delicate, irregular bowls, plates, and cups was such a relief from the mass-produced souvenirs you find all around Siem Reap. I bought a full set of little tea bowls with blue glaze on the inside and rough, stonelike exterior, all of which had an elegant scrolled detail etched on the outside. —MF Courtesy of Hay Hay in Copenhagen 5. Easy Street Records Seattle, Washington Because they have tons of stuff, and you never know when Pearl Jam might stop by. —Jeremy Saum, executive editor 6. Flying Tiger Various locations in Europe and the Northeast United States My wife always goes to the Flying Tiger shops in Europe. They actually have some now in NYC. They're sort of Ikea-esque but they don’t sell furniture. It’s all little accessories and gifts that are design-forward, cute, and cheap. Excellent stocking stuffers. —JS 7. À la Mère de Famille Paris, France If I had to pick a shop to scour anywhere, I would want to make a stop in Montmartre, at the original location of À la Mère de Famille, the oldest candy store in Paris. It has been around for more than 250 years, and there’s a huge variety of candy so finding something for even picky sweet tooths is easy. And Paris in the winter is pretty dreamy. —Sara Button, editorial assistant 8. Lakritsroten Stockholm, Sweden

Article continues below advertisement