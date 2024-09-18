Tips + NewsVisas + Passports
By Bailey Berg
  •  September 18, 2024

Americans Can Finally Renew Their Passports Online 24/7

It’s the U.S. passport news we’ve all been waiting for. Here’s how it works and who does and doesn’t have access to the new—now permanent—online renewal system.

Hand holding up a blue U.S. passport with a boarding pass tucked inside, with blurred airport terminal in background

Nothing like finding out that your ticket to the world is now easier than ever to renew.

Courtesy of Global Residence/Unsplash

This is not a test or a trial or a pilot program: Americans can now renew their passports online 24/7, skipping the inconvenient mail-in paper application and check payment process.

The Biden-Harris Administration and the U.S. State Department announced on Wednesday that online passport renewal is now available full-time to all eligible Americans, following a soft launch of the program in June.

“Today, more Americans than ever are traveling abroad, and we’ve seen a huge increase in demand for passports over the last few years,” Rena Bitter, assistant secretary for consular affairs, said during a press briefing with reporters on September 18. “Our goal is, and has always been, to provide Americans a secure and efficient passport service. So we are really excited that we are now making online passport renewal available.”

The service will allow American adults age 25 or older to pay, upload a photo, and apply completely online, with no need to appear in person or to send documents through the mail. It is available to those who are seeking to renew an adult 10-year passport that has expired within the past 5 years or will expire in the coming year.

“We estimate that up to 5 million Americans a year will be able to use the service,” Bitter said, adding that in 2023, 24 million passports were issued; roughly 40 percent of them were renewals.

100 percent of people [currently receive their passport earlier than] that six- to eight-week promise.
Jason Miller, deputy director for management at the U.S. Office of Management and Budget

Jason Miller, deputy director for management at the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, told Afar that while renewing online will save applicants time, especially with not having to travel to a passport application acceptance facility like a post office, the State Department is still quoting a six- to eight-week processing time. However, Miller added, the State Department has been “executing on that faster, and 100 percent of people [currently receive their passport earlier than] that six- to eight-week promise.”

Although Bitter said the government is working to “get away from paper as much as we can, as quickly as possible,” they’ll still need to modernize the system before all Americans, including those under 25 and anyone living abroad, can renew online. She stressed that the ultimate goal is to make renewing passports as convenient as possible.

For now, there remain some limitations. Users need to be within the United States when they apply and must not be changing any personal information (like name or gender). Those who need an expedited or urgent passport renewal or whose passport has been lost or stolen will also not be able to apply for it online. Similarly, those who still have a few years on their passport but who have run out of passport pages for visas will not be able to renew online currently. There’s no timeline for when those options may be available online.

“We will expand this—this is not going to be the last thing that we do,” Bitter said. “We want to see how this goes, and then we’ll start looking at ways to continue to make this service available to more American citizens in the coming months and years.”

The cost for renewing a passport online will remain $130, with credit or debit cards being the only approved payment methods.

This new service comes two years after President Joe Biden signed an executive order allowing U.S. citizens to renew their passports online. The State Department has rolled out beta testing twice before today’s official launch. In August 2022, a pilot program allowed more than 500,000 volunteers who met certain criteria to renew their passports online. That initial program was put on pause on March 8, 2023. On June 12, 2024, the State Department did a soft launch with a limited number of daily slots available for online passport renewal. During that trial, roughly 200,000 people participated and provided feedback, which Bitter said the State Department used to improve elements like the photo upload tool and the clarity of instructions.

The online passport renewal service isn’t the only way the State Department is trying to make passport services more convenient. In June, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced plans to open six new passport agencies in the coming years. Those passport offices will be in Salt Lake City, Utah; Kansas City, Missouri; Orlando, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; San Antonio, Texas; and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a freelance travel writer and editor, who covers breaking news, trends, tips, transportation, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. She was formerly the associate travel news editor at Afar. Her work can also be found in the New York Times, the Washington Post, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, the Points Guy, Atlas Obscura, Vice, Thrillist, Men’s Journal, Architectural Digest, Forbes, Lonely Planet, and beyond.
From Our Partners
A family eating outdoors at a restaurant Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Accessible Travel
This Inclusive Beach Town Welcomes Autistic Travelers
Sponsored by
A view from a high angle of The Royal Palms Hotel and surrounding palm trees in Bermuda
Journeys: Nature
An Adventurer’s Guide to Bermuda
Sponsored by
A view peering over palms at a horse-shoe shaped pool surrounding a fountain in Rosewood Bermuda, a hotel in Bermuda
Journeys: Resorts
This Dreamy Island Makes the Perfect 3-Day Getaway
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More from AFAR
The pool at the Pan Pacific Orchard in Singapore features city views and has a large plant wall.
Hotels We Love
The 15 Best Hotels in Singapore
September 16, 2024 04:17 PM
 · 
Charlene Fang
Exterior view of a United Airlines airplane ascending
Air Travel News
United Just Announced a Major New In-Flight Perk—and It’s Free
September 13, 2024 07:28 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
sidharth-sabu-Pwc9LuYVFr0-unsplash.jpg
Travel Tips + Etiquette
I Hate Turbulence. Where Should I Sit on the Plane?
September 13, 2024 07:00 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Overhead view of a passport siting on a wooden table full of passport stamps and surrounded by boarding passes, glasses, and a Sony camera
Trending News
If You Love Passport Stamps, Europe Has Some Bad News for You
September 12, 2024 06:09 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg