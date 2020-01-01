Top Attractions in Panama
Collected by Roberto Quintero , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
It’s small compared to other capitals, but Panama City’s historical role as a port and part of a canal that brought together people, commodities, and customs from every corner of the planet endows it with a cosmopolitan air. Come visit a tiny giant.
Save Place
Panama City, Panama
To see the Panama Canal in person is to dive deeply into that nation’s history. Coming from the capital, the closest entry point is the Miraflores Visitor Center. Dedicate enough time to check out exhibitions that reveal why the waterway was...
Save Place
Cinta Costera, Panamá, Panama
The Cinta Costera is a seaside walk that follows the shores of Panama Bay and features recreational areas and green spaces, sports facilities, and bike paths. A very popular spot, especially on weekends, the promenade brings together all of...
Save Place
Av. B 7-53, Panamá, Panama
You can enter the old colonial city—called the Casco Viejo—between the Mercado del Marisco and Sabores del Chorrillo. Panama City was moved here back in 1673, after being sacked and burned in 1671. The district today is resplendent...
Save Place
San Felipe, Panama City, Panama
If by day the colonial quarter gives a glimpse of the city’s past, by night it becomes the capital’s holy temple of rumba. Legendary venues like the historic Teatro Amador and the Gatto Blanco roof are Panamanian electronica...
Save Place
Vía Cincuentenario, Panamá, Panama
A little more than six miles east of the Casco Viejo lie the ruins of Panamá la Vieja (“the old Panama City”), a compound of historical monuments marking where it all started, five centuries ago. The area served as the Spanish...
Save Place
Ancon Hill, Panama City, Panama
Cerro Ancón, or Ancón Hill, is a patriotic symbol for all Panamanians. While the Stars and Stripes waved atop the hill throughout the period of United States control of the canal, now the proud promontory...
Save Place
Calz. de Amador 136, Panamá, Panama
The Biomuseo, or Museo de la Biodiversidad, is one of Panama City’s contemporary gems and the first Latin American project by Frank Gehry. As befits the architect’s unusual and innovative eye, the museum is itself an abstract...
Save Place
Plaza de la Independencia, Calle 5a Este, Panamá, Panama
The structure in the Casco Viejo that houses this museum has a fascinating history. When it was built back in 1874, its facade—which features mansard roofs and gaslights—was an architectural novelty for Panama. Count Ferdinand de...
Save Place
Corregimiento de Cristobal,IA 5, Panama City 7338, Panama
The town of Gamboa lies at the center of a rain forest on the banks of the Panama Canal, where Lake Gatún and the River Chagres meet about 20 miles from the capital. Gamboa’s Summit Park is home to Panama’s national bird, the...
Save Place
San Blas Islands, Panama
A visit to the incredible 365-island archipelago (also called the San Blas Islands) within the communal lands of the Guna Yala indigenous nation provides some extraordinary seaside experiences. The islands making up the outer archipelago...
Save Place
La Alameda, Panamá, Panama
Parque Natural Metropolitano, one of Central America’s only protected areas, lies inside the city limits and is one of the last redoubts of the all-but-disappeared Central American Pacific dry tropical forest, where trees shed leaves in the...
Save Place
Panama’s principal Baha’i temple exudes peace and serenity 770 feet above sea level. The religion’s houses of worship are prayer and meditation spaces open to all, regardless of individual belief, social group, or ethnicity. The...
Save Place
Calle Isaac Hanono Missri, Panamá, Vía Israel, Panamá, Panama
In Panama you really can buy cheap and cheerful, even when it comes to exclusive boutiques and high-end labels, because of low import duties. In truth it seems as if there were a new mall opening every day, like so many mushrooms after a rain....
Save Place
Calz. de Amador, Panamá, Panama
The causeway known as Calzada de Amador was constructed a century ago from nearly 3.5 million cubic feet of excavated material from the Panama Canal. It was built as a breakwater for ships awaiting entry as well as to connect Naos, Culebra,...
Save Place
Av Central, Panamá, Panama
Avenida Central was the city’s great commercial core in the first half of the 20th century; though its heyday has ended, the swarm of humanity packing into its various shops, bars, hotels, restaurants, and other businesses attest to ongoing...
Save Place
At Isla Colón’s northwest extreme, Bocas del Drago is one of Panama’s most picturesque spots, an idyllic place for relaxing, soaking up sun or just marveling amid powdery white sand and lush jungle greenery. And what other beach...
Save Place
Bocas del Toro Province, Panama
Always a crowd, but how could it be otherwise? Shore panoramas frame breathtaking nature, turquoise seas and sugary, white sand. Mighty close to the perfect beach, dreamy and hot, with great sightseeing opportunities. Keep eyes peeled for jumbo...
Save Place
Av Balboa s/n, Panamá, Panama
Panama’s extensive, sinuous coastline provides some of the world’s most delicious seafood. Options are infinite, especially at the capital city’s Mercado de Mariscos. The offering is downhome, traditional and absolutely...
Popular Stories
- 1 Travel News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 2 Travel News Europe Proposes Extending Travel Ban Until June 15
- 3 Travel News What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
- 4 Travel News Iceland Begins to Reopen After Rigorous Testing Helps Contain Coronavirus Outbreak
- 5 Longreads Inside the Growing Community of Families on the Road, Full Time