Why Cave Divers Say Belize’s Underwater Paradise Is Worth the Risk

“Let me tell you about giant cave, which is the biggest cave we have in Belize and one of the biggest caves in the world,” says Ben Popik, an amateur cave diver who moved to Ambergris Caye from Brooklyn eight years ago. “You enter this shaft and you go down this hole, which is maybe five or six feet in diameter, and you drop straight down 75 feet. At the bottom of this vertical tunnel, you do maybe 20 feet of army crawling and then it opens up into this massive room. It’s room after room and they’re all huge. They could be 150 feet wide, 80 feet tall or taller, and it’s just columns, stalactites, and every direction you look, there’s this other room you can go into. It’s an amazing underwater world.”

Underwater exploration has long fascinated adventurous types, and many scuba divers are drawn to this portion of the Caribbean partly because it’s chock-full of incredible geological formations and partly because of the treasures those formations hide. Recently, the team behind the Great Maya Aquifer Project discovered the world’s largest underwater cave off the coast of Tulum, Mexico. Inside, they found extinct fauna and relics from the ancient Mayans, who believed that caves and cenotes were sacred portals to the underworld.

Photo by Joana Villar/Shutterstock A cave diver wearing sidemount air tanks explores Cenote Tajma-Ha in Mexico

Belize, in particular, is considered to be the region’s crown jewel. It is home to the Northern and Western hemispheres’ largest coral barrier reef, second in size only to Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Also, Belize’s Great Blue Hole is often considered a bucket-list dive and for good reason. This incredible sinkhole is a national monument and one of the seven sites that make up the UNESCO World Heritage designated Belize Barrier Reef System. There, snorkelers can see the coral reefs, a variety of fish, and sharks, while scuba divers can get up close and personal with the eels, stingrays, and octopi that hide in the reefs and sand flats. But only cave divers can explore some of the country’s—and the planet’s—most incredible natural wonders.Of course, diving in dark, enclosed environments filled with stalagmites and stalactites isn’t easy. Unlike SDI and PADI training, which only take a day or two, cave diving certification is a long and arduous process. Popik went through about nine months of training and completed six levels of certification before he could start cave diving. It’s one of the most dangerous sports in the world, and stories about the deaths of experienced divers scare plenty of people away. But Chip Petersen, owner of Belize Diving Services in Caye Caulker, insists it’s doable given the proper training. “Now, the people who die are people who are pushing their limits . . . and not following the rules. If you’re a trained cave diver and you’re not doing exploration, it’s—I can’t say safe—it’s not as dangerous as [what] you’ve read.”