This Hotel Will Change the Way You Look at Cancun

Telling friends that I’m going to Cancun for a long weekend takes courage. Flashbacks of Señor Frogs, cheap tequila, hammered high-school students Snapchatting God-knows-what, and barebones all-inclusive hotels seep into the mind. And my friends judge. So when I told them I was heading to Cancun for a long weekend in August, I could see those flashbacks running across their retinas like a silent movie. Joe is a world traveler, they think. Why the heck would he be going to Cancun? Everyone needs a good go-to escape, a place that requires no more than five hours to get to—if by airplane, non-stop—and a complete transformation from your current environment. In my case, it’s escaping the chaos of home, New York City. And ten minutes from Cancun’s airport, tucked away by itself on Punta Nizuc, a 29-acre natural reserve is this escape, NIZUC Resort & Spa. I’m not lying when I say NIZUC has the most valuable real estate on Mexico’s stretch of Caribbean Sea. There is no other resort that is so close to the airport yet so far away from the craziness of Cancun. It’s also situated inside a natural reserve and has two secluded beaches—one which is south facing and protected by a reef, and one which is a natural bay—so swimming is always a possibility.

NIZUC, which means “nose of the dog” in Mayan, works hard to embrace its local roots. And although it calls itself a resort, it does a solid job incorporating the local, cultural, and natural elements of its surroundings. NIZUC is nothing like the Cancun resort experience you thought you knew. Here are four reasons why. NIZUC's killer mezcal margarita. Courtesy NIZUC 1. The rooms. Located on the 5th floor of one of the residence towers (they’re only five stories tall), my Penthouse suite with floor-to-ceiling windows provided blood-pressure reducing views of the beautiful Caribbean. We had more space than we knew what to do with and my private terrace with infinity plunge pool and outdoor shower were luxurious touches. 2. The food. No mediocre buffet dinners here. With six world-class restaurants, each with their own kitchen, NIZUC invests heavily in the quality of its cuisine. My two favorites were Ni, a nod to Peruvian cuisine—which has some of the best ceviche I’ve ever had—and La Punta. Both are extremely laid back and casual.

