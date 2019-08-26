12 Beautiful Beaches in Europe That Are Perfect for Fall Travel

From Albania to the Algarve, these 12 beaches are exceptional in the autumn.

Europe’s vast and varied coastline offers beaches for all, whether you’re into all-out resorts or quiet little coves. But summer can be an oppressive time to visit this continent, with crowds flocking to the Mediterranean to get their sun fix and temperatures edging into triple digits. Thankfully, September through October brings cooler days and quieter coasts, and it’s all still as gorgeous. If you’re booking a coast trip, these are Europe’s best beaches in the fall. El Charco Verde, La Palma, Canary Islands (Spain) Off the coast of Africa but part of Spain, the most striking thing about La Palma is the black-sand beaches peppering its coastline. El Charco Verde is a calm little cove with only a small bar selling snacks and a wooden boardwalk connecting the footpath at either side of the beach. It’s a blissful place to spend a sunny day, and there’s ample opportunity for exceptional hiking nearby. Photo by Diego Fiore/Shutterstock Warm seas await at Corsica. San Ciprianu, Corsica (France) A long crescent-shaped stretch of golden sand makes this one of Corsica’s best beaches. The azure Tyrrhenian Sea—averaging around 70ºF in October—makes for a pleasant swim, but if you’re after something more thrilling, rent a small catamaran or kayak to take to the water. San Ciprianu faces southeast (as does Corsica, off the coast of mainland France near the Italian island of Sardinia), meaning early risers will be rewarded with scenic sunrises over the sea. Related The Best Beaches in Croatia, From Secret Islands to Movie Locations Ksamil (Albania)

Few Europeans know that Albania is a spectacular beach destination, and those who do arrive in high summer, so fall is pleasingly quiet. Rather than a single beach, Ksamil has a collection of pretty coves and bays, all with white sand and crystalline waters. For maximum seclusion, swim out to one of the tiny, uninhabited islands between Ksamil and the Greek island of Corfu directly opposite. Don’t miss the well-preserved Roman ruins of Butrint nearby. Photo by Peek Creative Collective/Shutterstock Caneiros is one of the Algarve’s finest stretches of sand. Caneiros, Algarve (Portugal) Caneiros—30 minutes from Faro Airport—is a brilliant stretch of fine, yellow sand backed by high cliffs and one of the Algarve’s quieter beaches. Rent a kayak or paddle boat to get out onto the ocean, or explore the caves that delve into the surrounding cliffs. Splash out on oysters, sardines, and lobster at the high-end Rei das Praias restaurant that sits on the sand, then sprawl on one of its plush four-poster daybeds. Nauthólsvík, Reykjavík (Iceland) For a beach break with a difference, head to Iceland’s capital. A yellow, sandy beach curves its way around a shallow pool of warm, geothermally heated seawater at Nauthólsvík, just a 10-minute drive from the city center. While the air temperature is likley to be chilly in the height of fall, these warm waters make stripping off at this time of year all the more palatable. Photo by Anna Pointner/Shutterstock Elafonissi beach features a long sandbar that leads to an island. Elafonissi, Crete (Greece)

With the longest summers in all of Greece, Crete is an ideal destination for a fall beach break in Europe. On its south side, Elafonissi regularly tops best beaches lists and rightly so: It’s world-famous for the pink-tinged sand that meets the transparent waters of the Mediterranean. When the tide is out, the beach becomes a sandbar leading to a small island with a chapel, and there are plenty of sunbeds for rent on the sand. Related Which Greek Islands Are Right for You? Playa de Santibañez, Cadiz (Spain) Combine your fall adventure with a city break and head to Cadiz in southern Spain. This Andalusian coastal city has a long stretch of sand running south from its center. There are plenty of beachfront hotels in the city itself, but for the best head down to Playa de Santibañez for a wilder and quieter expanse. In the fall you’re likely to spot local artists performing satirical songs on the city streets, practicing for the February carnival. Phot by f8grapher/Shutterstock Cyprus enjoys long hours of sun well into the fall. Governor’s Beach, Limassol (Cyprus) On the southern coast of Cyprus, Limassol enjoys Europe’s longest summer season, making it the ideal escape for sun seekers in the fall. There’s about eight hours of sunshine a day in October, and temperatures average a toasty 73°F. Governor’s Beach—between Larnaca and Limassol, is family friendly, thanks to its shallow waters. The sand here is brown, backed by striking white cliffs, and there are water sports, hotels, restaurants, and shops nearby. Cannero Riviera, Lake Maggiore (Italy) Beaches don’t have to be lapped by ocean or sea waves to be worth a trip. Lake Maggiore in Italy’s far north has a number of brilliant stretches of sand, but none matches the one at Cannero Riviera. South facing, it enjoys the sun for much of the day and is backed by snow-capped mountains. Nearby, hike to the Trarego Waterfall for an active day out. Photo by Lottie Gross The Isles of Scilly are overlooked by many Brits, but they’re well worth the trip. St. Martin’s, Isles of Scilly (United Kingdom)

