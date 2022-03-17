Jasper National Park is known for its abundant views, wildlife, and natural marvels. Here’s our essential guide to this Canadian Rocky Mountain region.

The first thing to know about Canada’s Jasper National Park is that this is a place where the journey and the destination are equally important. There are plenty of wonders to be found in the park, and they’re reserved for those willing to make the trek. For most people this means a scenic road trip from Calgary (about five hours of driving time) or Edmonton (about four hours). The southern route from Calgary leads through Banff National Park and up the captivating Icefields Parkway between summits and glaciers. The long drive makes sense when you realize that at 4,200 square miles, Jasper is the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies. Its high mountain passes are mentioned often in stories of exploration from the past two centuries. This area holds even greater cultural significance for the First Nations of Treaty 6 and Treaty 8 and the Beaver, Cree, Ojibway, Secwépemc, Stoney, and Métis peoples. The community of Jasper is at the heart of the park and makes for a convenient base camp with accommodation and services—and plenty of friendly advice from the Jasper Park Information Centre National Historic Site. Winding mountain roads lead away from town to the trailheads, glacial lakes, and countless peaks of the park. For first-time visitors, this guide will help you plan your trip to Jasper National Park. Photo by Josefina Di Battista/Unsplash Rushing water carved out Maligne Canyon, creating thrilling trails with striking views. Things to do in Jasper National Park in summer The summer season ushers out the last of the snow in June and carries through to September. During these months, the landscape is always evolving, from rushing spring meltwaters to wildflowers and autumn leaves. Explore the great outdoors in the Maligne Valley Just east of town is Maligne Canyon, where the powerful force of the elements is on full display. The canyon has been etched into limestone walls by torrents of water, viewable on canyon-edge trails and bridges crossing chasms more than 160 feet deep.

What’s most fascinating is that the water filling the canyon has traveled all the way from Medicine Lake (10 miles up the Maligne Lake Road) through underground channels that remain a mystery. This “vanishing lake” and Maligne Lake itself are meaningful places in local Indigenous culture. Explore the shores of Maligne Lake on lakeside hiking trails or cruise across the vivid emerald waters to Spirit Island, one of the most photographed places in the Canadian Rockies. Photo by Andy Holmes/Unsplash The glass-floored Columbia Icefield Skywalk overlooks glacier-formed valleys. Walk on (frozen) water at the Columbia Icefield At the southern edge of the park lies the Columbia Icefield, a mass of glacial snow and ice more than 10,000 years old. The Athabasca Glacier, flowing from the icefield in rippling frozen blue waves, reaches nearly to the roadside of the Icefields Parkway. The trail following the toe of the glacier is well worth a visit and so is the Columbia Icefield Adventure tour that allows you to set foot directly on the ancient ice. Drive the old 93A Highway & Whistlers Road A lesser-known path parallels the Icefield Parkway south of the town of Jasper. The 93A is a section of the original route that first connected Jasper with Banff. It splits off from the main highway at the thundering Athabasca Falls and rapidly elevates toward the treeline and the twisting access road to the interpretive trail below Mount Edith Cavell. Time your travels to return to town late in the afternoon and you’ll be able to visit the Jasper SkyTram on Whistlers Road after the daytime visitors have departed. The endless views from the top of the SkyTram—nearly 7,500 feet above sea level on Whistlers Mountain­—are even more captivating when it’s quiet. Things to do in Jasper National Park in winter Some of Jasper’s best kept secrets come to life in wintertime. This is the prime time of year for stargazing, which is a big deal here—Jasper National Park is the second-largest Dark Sky Preserve in the world and the largest that has a town within its boundaries. Enjoy winter sports at Lake Annette, Mildred Lake, and Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge The arrival of winter turns the lakes and golf course around the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge into a network of well-groomed trails suitable for snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, or even fat biking.

