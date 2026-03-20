Jasper—the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies—has 4,200 square miles filled with glaciers, pine forests, and pointy gray peaks. First Nations, who were forcibly removed from the park area in 1907, have reclaimed their stewardship of these lands of Treaty 6 and Treaty 8. Now, following damaging wildfires in summer 2024, a few trails remain closed, but most areas of the park are reopened and ready to welcome visitors.

This is a place where the journey and destination are equally important. There are plenty of wonders to discover in the park, and they’re reserved for those willing to make the trek. For most people, this means a scenic road trip from Calgary (about five hours of driving time) or Edmonton (about four hours). The southern route from Calgary leads through Banff National Park and up the captivating Icefields Parkway that winds through the striking valley.

The town of Jasper is at the heart of the park and makes for a convenient base camp with accommodation and services. You’ll also find plenty of friendly advice from the Jasper Park Information Centre National Historic Site, the Indigenous art tours guided by a Knowledge Keeper, and other Indigenous-led beading classes or fireside chats with Warrior Women in town.

For first-time visitors, this guide will help you plan your trip to Jasper National Park.

Things to do in Jasper National Park in summer

The Valley of the Five Lakes trail will be open in summer 2026. Photo by Shawn.ccf/Shutterstock

The summer season ushers out the last of the snow in June and carries through to September. During these months, the landscape is always evolving, from rushing spring meltwater to wildflowers and autumn leaves. Whatever you choose to do, go with Métis-owned Jasper Tour Company to hear First Nations stories along the way and learn about wildlife, including moose, wolves, marmots, pikas, and grizzlies.

Explore the great outdoors around Maligne Lake and Medicine Lake

With ongoing wildfire recovery efforts, Valley of the Five Lakes trail, Wabasso Lake trail, and Curator trail are expected to reopen in summer 2026. Maligne Canyon, Cavell Road, and trails 9 and 9C are still closed, but all other areas are open and ready for use. Keep an eye out in particular for when Maligne Canyon reopens; it is a highlight of the park, thanks to limestone walls etched by torrents of water, canyon-edge trails, and bridges crossing chasms more than 160 feet deep.

In the meantime, head to Maligne Lake, where you can explore the shores on waterside hiking trails or cruise across vivid emerald waters to Spirit Island, one of the most photographed places in the Canadian Rockies.

Then continue 10 miles north up the Maligne Lake Road to Medicine Lake, known as a “vanishing lake” because the water level varies throughout the year as the water travels through underground channels to Maligne Canyon and back.

The glass-floored Columbia Icefield Skywalk overlooks glacier-formed valleys next to the Athabasca Glacier. Photo by Nigel Jarvis/Shutterstock

Walk on (frozen) water at the Columbia Icefield

At the southern edge of the park lies the Columbia Icefield, a mass of glacial ice more than 10,000 years old. This icefield feeds the rippled, blue Athabasca Glacier, which used to reach the roadside of the Icefields Parkway, but has been receding rapidly over the past century.

Today, travelers can hike about one mile round-trip from Glacier View Lodge to get right next to the icy walls, or go with Columbia Icefield Adventure on a snow coach tour that allows you to set foot directly on the ancient ice.

You can also enjoy the glacial view on Skywalk, a transparent walkway suspended high above the ground, which opens for the season in May.



Drive the old 93A Highway to the SkyTram

Most people drive the Icefield Parkway (Highway 93) south of the town of Jasper. But there’s also Highway 93A, a section of the original route that first connected Jasper with Banff. It splits off from the main parkway at the thundering Athabasca Falls and rapidly elevates toward the treeline and the twisting access road to the interpretive trail below Mount Edith Cavell.

Time your travels to return to town late in the afternoon and you’ll be able to visit the Jasper SkyTram on Whistlers Road after the daytime visitors have departed. The endless views from the top of the SkyTram—nearly 7,500 feet above sea level on Whistlers Mountain—are even more captivating when it’s quiet.

Soak in hot springs

Miette Hot Springs are the warmest thermal pools in all of Canada; the water starts at 129 degrees Fahrenheit at the source—though it cools off to a pleasant 104 degrees once it reaches the historic bathhouse. The baths are located near the start of the Sulphur Skyline Trail, a five-mile route that takes you to a high-altitude view after a 2,000-foot elevation gain.

Things to do in Jasper National Park in winter

Jasper is the second biggest Dark Sky Preserve in the world, after Greater Big Bend in Texas. Photo by Tomas Kulaja/Shutterstock

Some of Jasper’s best-kept secrets come to life in wintertime. Don’t miss out on pristine powder, snowy adventures, and stargazing in some of the darkest skies.

Ski Marmot Basin

There’s no feeling like skiing smooth, groomed runs in the sunshine. Marmot Basin, beloved by Jasper locals and visitors alike, offers 3,000 feet of vertical drop and a diverse mix of terrain.

Enjoy winter sports at Lake Annette, Mildred Lake, and Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

The arrival of winter turns the lakes and golf course around the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge into a network of well-groomed trails suitable for snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, or fat biking.

The lodge is also home to the Jasper Planetarium, created by a passionate group of local astronomers. The planetarium offers an in-depth look at the vibrant night sky above Jasper National Park through a theater show and a guided telescopic tour.

Enjoy some of the world’s best stargazing, accompanied by stories

This is the prime time of year for stargazing, which is a big deal here—Jasper National Park is the second-largest Dark Sky Preserve in the world and the largest that has a town within its boundaries. Entrée Destinations arranges stargazing nights accompanied by astronomers, on tours guided by Indigenous Elders and storytellers.



Bundle up and head outside at Pyramid Lake

At the foot of towering Pyramid Mountain just north of town, winter transforms a popular lakeshore into a natural playground. Pyramid Lake has its own island with walking trails that are well-trodden in winter. On the lake itself, there are options for ice skating or bundling up for a horse-drawn sleigh ride.

Tips for planning your visit to Jasper National Park

Jasper is a remote community, and finding a last-minute place to stay in peak summer season (even a campsite) can be a real challenge. Consider visiting in the quieter spring, autumn, or winter seasons, and keep these other tips in mind when planning your trip.

Eat well and support locals

Fuel up for your adventures at one of the many cafés and restaurants run by a colorful cast of Jasperites. Bear’s Paw Bakery makes a particularly excellent sticky bun, rolled with brown sugar and drizzled with a gooey glaze. And Patricia Street Deli offers soft panini-roll sandwiches with house-made sauces, briny pickle and cauliflower soup, and the highly Canadian dessert: a Nanaimo bar, layers of chocolate ganache, custard, and a coconut-wafer crumble.

Disconnect from screens

Many of the mountain roads around the park (and the majority of the Icefields Parkway) are outside of cell coverage, so be prepared to navigate the old-fashioned way.

Don’t forget a park pass

Park passes are required at all Canadian national parks, providing access for a fee of $10/person/day or $140 for a family or group for one year. Save time at the park entry gate by purchasing your pass online before you go.

Where to stay in Jasper

Some of the best hotels and resorts in and around Jasper National Park include:

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

Rustic wood and stone materials meet candle-lit chandeliers and floor-to-ceiling windows in the historic main lodge of Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge. Rent one of the multiple cabins overlooking the glacier-fed Beauvert Lake.

Pyramid Lake Resort

On the shores of Pyramid Lake, the 68-room chalet-style Pyramid Lake Resort is focused on connecting guests with the outdoors, whether through decor or activities. Complementary offerings include ice skating, snowshoeing, and fat tire bike rides in winter, and you can borrow a mountain bike, canoe, or kayak in summer.

The Crimson

You’ll find straightforward rooms at the Crimson, where the highlight is the hotel’s restaurant, Terra, focusing on locally foraged foods. Expect wild mushroom pasta and sourdough with maple miso butter, served in a setting filled with stacks of wood and dry flowers.

Alpine Village Cabin Resort

You can chop your own firewood to use in the outdoor firepits at Alpine Village Cabin Resort. The chimney-adorned log cabins also come with outdoor hot tubs and private patio spaces to soak in views of mountains and wandering wildlife.

>> Next: A First-Timer’s Guide to Banff National Park

This article was originally published in 2022 and most recently updated on March 20, 2026, with current information. Danielle Hallock contributed to the reporting of this article.