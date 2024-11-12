This Winter Wonderland Is Perfect for Adventure and Wellness

Nature and wellness go hand in hand (with studies showing improvements to mental health and emotional well-being when spending time in nature), and an Albertan winter has both in spades. Head to spectacular frozen waterfalls in Banff National Park, marvel at bubbles trapped below wild ice in David Thompson Country, and forest bathe among snowy spruce in Canmore and Kananaskis for a complete reset. The awe-inspiring, snow-dusted landscapes of Alberta promise exploration and excitement, and rich, immersive Indigenous experiences bring culture to the forefront of a winter adventure here.

Frozen waterfalls, snowy forests, and historic hotels

Hike or snowshoe across frozen Bow Lake to discover the striking ice sculpture that Bow Falls becomes in winter. Three miles roundtrip, the moderate hike takes you through a magnificent valley surrounded by icy peaks. Find the trailhead on the scenic Icefields Parkway and enjoy the fresh, frosty mountain air with fewer crowds.

Alternatively, go on a restorative journey in the woods with the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku (forest bathing) in the heart of the Canadian Rockies. Forest Fix, based out of Canmore and easily reached with a short ride on Banff’s public transit system Roam, offers a variety of forest bathing experiences for a true mental reset. Options include a half day, a full day with an additional foraging activity, and private tours.

After working up an appetite, head back to Banff and take the gondola up Sulphur Mountain for Nightrise, an after-dark dining experience. Created by Montreal-based multimedia studio Moment Factory (in partnership with the Stoney Nakoda Nation), the immersive experience encourages diners to seek a new perspective with the famous views that draw most visitors obscured by darkness. Shifting light stations, an auditory amplification where guests “listen to the view,” and music, spoken word, and the traditional language of the Stoney Nakoda make for a one-of-a-kind alpine memory.

When it’s time to rest, retire to your room in the Rocky Mountain castle, Fairmont Banff Springs. Even more charming when dusted with snow, this historic hotel satisfies cravings for culture, wellness, and nature without having to leave the gorgeous grounds. With 12 restaurants, pubs, and bars; an indoor/outdoor spa; and a wide variety of recreation and family programs, a stay here has something for everyone.

A Canadian Rockies encounter

Snowshoeing on Mahikan Trails in Alberta Courtesy of Travel Alberta

An exhilarating adventure awaits at Boundary Ranch in the heart of Kananaskis Country. Winter activities include dog sledding, bison spotting, and hiking to frozen waterfalls. Bundle up and let energetic sled dogs lead the way across pristine snow-covered trails to some of the best views of mountain peaks in the Canadian Rockies. Get to know the dogs while zipping across the frosty landscape and experience firsthand the intimate relationship between humans and canines.

A unique addition to this winter tour is the chance to get up close and personal with the Ranch’s Canadian Plains bison herd before embarking on a scenic and easy hike to a picturesque frozen waterfall. The remarkable ice formation and crisp winter air make for a natural wellness retreat—studies show that awe experienced in nature encourages selflessness and loving-kindness.

Immersive Indigenous experiences

Join a drumming circle with Warrior Women to explore Indigenous culture while ensconced in Jasper National Park’s natural beauty. Rhythmic singing and storytelling will leave you with a deeper connection to the community, Indigenous culture, and the traditional land surrounding it.

Delve into Banff National Park’s natural beauty on a pedal-assist e-fat biking tour with Buffalo Stone Woman. Your “Indigescape” will cultivate a richer understanding of the environment through oral storytelling of the land’s traditional history and the Indigenous culture that shaped it over the years, paired with the thrill of biking on groomed, snow-covered trails.

You can also go on a plant medicine walk with Mahikan Trails. Indigenous guides share their knowledge of the healing properties of local plants and the significance of the environment within Indigenous culture in Banff.

Dark skies, local cuisine, and a spa experience in Jasper National Park

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge Courtesy of Travel Alberta

Terra in Jasper serves dishes filled with locally sourced produce and foraged ingredients. The menu, inspired by Jasper’s " rawness,” changes according to the season. Harvest Food and Drink, a charming family-owned restaurant also in Jasper, showcases regional farm ingredients in elegantly delicious dishes alongside spirits from local distilleries, Albertan craft breweries, and a selection of Canadian wine.

Once your appetite for local cuisine has been sated, enjoy the ideal mix of relaxation and nature at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge. Perched on the edge of Lac Beauvert and ringed by the rugged South Jasper Range, a rejuvenating soak in a stylish spa awaits within the spectacular wilderness of the national park.

For a more educational experience, visit the Dark Sky Planetarium at the lodge. Here, knowledgeable employees take you on a celestial journey at this superlative stargazing location, which houses powerful telescopes to help unravel the mystery of our solar system. Let the night sky inspire you as millions of stars emerge from the darkness and see the dancing Northern Lights if you’re lucky.

Discover the Icefields Parkway

Sunwapta Falls off the Icefields Parkway Courtesy of Travel Alberta

While many travelers dream of a road trip through the Icefields Parkway in the summer months, the journey is equally stunning come winter and offers a more secluded look at the spectacular scenery that lines this stretch of highway. For ease of access, join a Radventures tour for an unforgettable winter adventure that includes snowshoeing to Peyto Lake lookout, where panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and snow-blanketed lakes abound.

Indigenous Heli-Tour Courtesy of Travel Alberta

Next, strap on your skates, glide on picturesque Abraham Lake in David Thompson Country, and marvel at the natural phenomenon of methane ice bubbles trapped under the wild ice’s surface. For an alternative angle of the Canadian Rockies, opt for an Indigenous Heli Tour by Jasper Hinton Air to get a thrilling bird’s-eye view of the same striking landscapes.

