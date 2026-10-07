Here’s What It’s Like at New Hampshire’s Newest Glamping Base Camp

Pros: Comfortable safari tents with showers and en suite bathrooms in a scenic 86-acre setting with access to the White Mountains. World of Hyatt members can earn and redeem points.

Cons: Canvas walls offer little sound insulation. Tents can get chilly during cooler parts of the season.



Loyalty program: World of Hyatt



Location: Dalton, New Hampshire (near Franconia Notch State Park)

Rates: From $279 Canvas walls offer little sound insulation. Tents can get chilly during cooler parts of the season.World of Hyatt: From $279 Book Now

Under Canvas has spent the past several years building its name near the country’s marquee national parks, but the brand’s newest camp skips that formula. Under Canvas White Mountains is the company’s third East Coast property and second in the Northeast, with 45 tents spread across 86 acres in Dalton, New Hampshire, 63 miles from the Canadian border and 25 miles from Vermont.

Unlike its sister camps near national parks—including Yosemite, Zion, or the Great Smoky Mountains—this one is a base for exploring Franconia Notch State Park and the surrounding White Mountain National Forest. The seasonal camp closes October 11 after its inaugural summer and reopens May 13, 2027.

I visited during the last weekend of August, when the birches were already tipping toward color. Days climbed to a pleasant 75 degrees, but mornings and nights dropped into the upper 40s and low 50s, the kind of cold that makes a wood-burning stove seem like a necessity. I couldn’t stay up all night feeding it, so I woke up most mornings able to see my breath.

I’m not much of a camper. My only previous tent experience was a Girl Scouts trip at age eight, and that was enough to keep me firmly in hotel-room territory ever since. But I love being outside, and I’ve always figured glamping might be the compromise I was looking for, offering me the calm of nature without requiring me to give up a real bed or a working shower. That theory mostly held up here. After a morning of kayaking, UTV (utility task vehicle) touring, or hiking, coming back to a hot shower and a full bathroom inside my own tent—especially for middle-of-the-night trips—made a real difference.

The heart of camp is a large, tented communal area housing a small shop stocked with hiking layers and toiletries, the café, stacks of board games, and a lounge area where guests gather for crafts and other activities. A weekly schedule on a chalkboard listed bingo, trivia, collage making, a cornhole tournament, and live music.

Who’s Under Canvas White Mountains for?

Each safari-style tent offers a more comfortable take on camping, with a real bed, a private bathroom, and a wood-burning stove. Courtesy of Under Canvas

Outdoorsy travelers who want a real bed and a hot shower waiting for them after a day of hiking, paddling, or off-roading, who don’t mind trading some privacy for the pleasure of sleeping closer to nature.

Who it isn’t for

Light sleepers or travelers looking for guaranteed peace and quiet. The canvas material doesn’t do much to block sound, and I was woken more than once by kids playing nearby. Couples seeking a reliably quiet or romantic escape should keep that in mind.

The location: Dalton, New Hampshire

Dalton is tiny, but its location puts guests within striking distance of many of the White Mountains’ biggest draws, including Mount Washington, the Kancamagus Highway, Franconia Notch State Park and the mountain pass, and a string of covered bridges and waterfalls. The camp occupies 86 acres of meadow, forest, and orchard, with views toward the Presidential Range.

About 20 minutes away by car, Littleton has a walkable Main Street lined with shops and restaurants, including Chutters, home to what it bills as the world’s longest candy counter.

Franconia Notch State Park provides access to Flume Gorge, Echo Lake, Cannon Mountain, and the Old Man of the Mountain historic site. Farther afield, Mount Washington can be tackled on foot or, for a considerably less strenuous ascent, by car or aboard the historic Mount Washington Cog Railway.

After a morning of kayaking, UTV touring, or hiking, coming back to a hot shower and a full bathroom inside my own tent—especially for middle-of-the-night trips—made a real difference.

The tents

Each tent is warmed by a wood-burning stove, a welcome feature on chilly nights in the White Mountains. Courtesy of Under Canvas

I stayed in a Stargazer tent, with the above-bed window mostly cooperating for nighttime sky-watching. My final night was the exception: Hard rain fogged up the glass and blurred any view. The wood-burning stove earned its keep once temperatures dropped, and the down duvet kept me warm even on cold nights. My mom, a lifelong luxury-hotel loyalist who still side-eyes the idea of glamping, would have approved of the West Elm furniture and full en suite bathroom.

The pull-chain shower was less successful. I understand the water-conservation logic, but I found myself contorting to keep it running while rinsing off. There’s no Wi-Fi, though USB charging ports and battery-powered lanterns keep devices going. Guests can text the 24-hour concierge service for extra towels, help in building a fire, or a hotter shower. There’s no traditional room service or daily housekeeping.

The food and drink

The camp’s main communal area gives guests a place to gather, eat, and relax between outdoor excursions. Courtesy of Under Canvas

Dining is centered on hearty camp fare. The menu included nachos, a veggie bowl with a protein add-on option, and pulled pork sandwiches with fries; kid-friendly items included chicken fingers and grilled cheese. Breakfast choices included frittatas, waffles, and parfaits. Each night brought a prepackaged s’mores kit for roasting at the fire pits.

One important caveat: While there are grab-and-go sandwich and salad options all day, the café closes between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., so you’re on your own if you want a hot meal during those hours. After a morning of kayaking, I headed to nearby Littleton, about 20 minutes away by car. I had lemongrass shrimp soup and bulgogi noodles at Chang Thai. Another day I returned to town for a maple cinnamon roll and a North Country latte at Crumb Bum Bakery.

On another day, I grabbed fried shrimp and fries at Triangle Dairy Bar in Whitefield, better known locally for ice cream cones the size of your face.

Staff and service

Everyone I interacted with was kind and genuinely helpful, though the camp felt understaffed during peak hours. Lines formed most mornings and evenings, with employees moving between the café counter and check-in to cover both. The golf cart shuttle service added a welcome touch: Staff transported my luggage to my tent at check-in and offered rides back after dark.

Accessibility

There are two accessible tents, as well as accessible parking and paved paths, at the White Mountains camp. However, travelers with specific accessibility needs should contact the resort directly at 888-496-1148 before booking to confirm available accommodations.

Make a trip of it

Fire pits and star-filled skies make evenings at camp as much a part of the experience as days spent exploring the White Mountains. Courtesy of Under Canvas

The White Mountains offer trails for nearly every ability level. Lonesome Lake Trail is a moderate 3.1-mile hike, while more ambitious hikers can continue toward Cannon Mountain. Mount Washington presents a much more serious challenge: Conditions can change rapidly even in summer, so hikers should check forecasts and prepare accordingly.

Hiking isn’t the only way up Mount Washington. The Mount Washington Cog Railway has been climbing the mountain since 1869. The roughly three-hour round trip on the vintage-style locomotive reaches the summit, where clear-day views can stretch across five states, the Atlantic Ocean, and southern Quebec.

I booked a kayaking excursion on the Moore Reservoir through North Country Kayak, arranged by the camp’s on-site Guest Experience team. The New Hampshire–Vermont state line runs through the water; we briefly paddled into Vermont while bird-watching along the shoreline and spotting an eagle’s nest.

I also joined a UTV tour through TrailCraft, which was more of a scenic drive than an off-road adventure, with lookout stops along the way, plus stories from the guide about the region. Between the trails, mountain drives, water activities, and small-town stops in Littleton and Whitefield, there’s enough to do to fill several days without repeating activities.

Afar was a guest of Under Canvas White Mountains. Our coverage is independent; the hotel did not review or approve this story.