Under Canvas Yosemite Is Finally Open—Here’s What It’s Like at California’s Newest Glamping Resort

The vibe: The beloved Under Canvas glamping brand finally debuts in California, offering Yosemite access without sacrificing hot showers, good food, and a real bed.

Location: Groveland, California (near Yosemite National Park) | : Groveland, California (near Yosemite National Park) | View on Google Maps

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With 13 resorts near some of America’s most iconic outdoor destinations, Under Canvas has become one of the biggest names in upscale camping, thanks to its safari-inspired tent cabins, on-property dining, and modern aesthetic. Its arrival just outside Yosemite National Park, the brand’s first California location, feels fitting, as both the company and the state’s most visited national park have found ways to soften some of Mother Nature’s roughest edges and appeal to outdoor lovers of all types.

I visited Under Canvas Yosemite during opening week in April 2026, when Yosemite’s shoulder season can bring sunshine, rain, and even snow flurries in higher elevations. The property is open seasonally, from mid-April through late October.

The Under Canvas experience can require a frequent adjusting of expectations. The attentive service and sprawling lobby tent kitted out with West Elm furnishings and string lights can lull you into the sense of staying at an upscale hotel, your every discomfort mitigated. But then temperatures plunge, rain batters the canvas walls, or you find yourself eating dinner in a puffer jacket and stocking cap before locking leftovers in a metal box near the parking lot so you aren’t visited by a family of black bears in the middle of the night.

But as someone who grew up tent camping in the Adirondack mountains every summer, I’m not spooked by a little inclement weather. I’m also the target glamping demographic—someone who likes to brag about all the nights I’ve spent sleeping on the ground, but who no longer wants to waste vacation days getting a terrible night’s sleep. For this trip, I brought along another prime glamping candidate: my 78-year-old dad, the architect of my outdoor childhood, an avid hiker, and the one I used to curse during summer thunderstorms and black fly season.

Rain, snow, or shine—and we experienced all three—we spent our days in Yosemite, catching our breaths at the awesome peaks and cliff faces, and hiking right up to the base of gushing waterfalls (the perk of an early spring visit). Under Canvas provided a comfortable and dependable base camp—a place to fuel up with a hot breakfast and decent cappuccinos, nab snacks and sandwiches for lunch on the trail, and celebrate our accomplishments with hearty dinners and generous pours of pinot noir, plus s’mores and stargazing by the (gas-powered) firepits. And crucially, warm, comfortable beds for a deep night’s sleep.

The location: Groveland, California

Under Canvas Yosemite is the first retreat in California to earn a DarkSky Lodging certification from DarkSky International. Courtesy of Under Canvas

If it were anywhere else in the world, Groveland, California, would be a peaceful and picturesque wilderness destination in its own right. But it bumps right up against Yosemite National Park, the high church for rock climbers, waterfall worshipers, and devoted hikers from around the globe. More than 4 million people flock to the park annually, and with only a handful of highly sought-after accommodations inside its borders, most people stay in Groveland, a 10-minute drive from the Big Oak Flat entrance.

Under Canvas is set back from the main road on 85 bucolic acres of oak and pine forests, with the 71 tent sites dotted along winding, car-free gravel paths. The property is the first lodging in California to earn a DarkSky Lodging certification from DarkSky International. There’s even an on-site YARTS (Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System) bus stop for those who would rather sit back and enjoy the view on their way into the park.

Who’s Under Canvas Yosemite for?

Recovering roughing-it types who are nostalgic for tent camping but won’t compromise on a comfy bed; explorers who want to make the most of their time in Yosemite and end the day with a decent meal and a hot shower.

Who it isn’t for

Travelers looking for a fully climate-controlled resort experience, complete with pool, spa, and room service.

The tents at Under Canvas Yosemite

Glamping tents at Under Canvas Yosemite have private decks and seating areas. Courtesy of Under Canvas

Checking into one of the more spacious suite tents, with its elevated deck, king-size bed, sleeper sofa, leather butterfly chairs, and en-suite bathroom, felt like cheating. But we quickly realized that we were still very much at the whim of Mother Nature. Once the sun set, our only lights were a pair of petite USB powered lanterns, and our small space heater proved no match for the 30-degree temperatures.

Wind and rain battered our tent throughout the night, although inside we stayed completely dry. The water-saving, pull-chain shower was thankfully extra hot, and after a rainy hike we felt like true survivalists rigging it with a shoelace to stay running while we thawed our frozen feet. The heated mattress pads and fluffy down duvets kept us toasty throughout the night and ensured a satisfying night’s sleep.

The food and drink: Hearty camp fare without the work

Meals often taste better when you’re camping, and that mostly held true here. I was excited by the extensive à la carte breakfast and dinner options (lunch is grab and go from a stocked fridge and pantry near the front desk). Many of our meals were outstanding, including the roasted salmon over couscous, the hanger steak with mashed potatoes and roasted carrots, and the trio of shrimp tacos. The wine and beer menu was stacked with local favorites, and dinners always felt like a well-earned reward after a long day of adventuring.

Campfires and complimentary s’mores make for a convivial setting. Courtesy of Under Canvas

Breakfasts, however, were hit or miss. We chuckled over toast that wasn’t toasted and a large tray containing a single, misshapen sausage patty. Again, it’s easy for expectations to get out of whack at a place like this. Unlike true camping, where edible spaghetti made over an open fire can feel like a triumph, Under Canvas’s expertly written menus and restaurant pricing naturally raise expectations. Meals were served on metal camp trays and in disposable bowls, and wine and beer in compostable plastic cups. Staff said those details, along with the lack of any heat in the dining tent, were intended to preserve the feeling of real camping.

A fully stocked s’mores bar near the firepits provided a sweet ending to the day. On our final night, the skies cleared just enough for stargazing while we roasted marshmallows by the fire.

Staff and service

Under Canvas has become a sought-after place to work, attracting employees eager to spend a season in some of the country’s most spectacular landscapes. Yosemite’s location was brand new, so many staffers had arrived just days earlier after transferring from camps near Mount Rushmore, Zion, and Yellowstone. Though some were still learning the intricacies of the park, the service consistently felt warm and attentive. A golf cart always seemed to appear at the right moment to shuttle guests between the parking lot, lobby, and tents after dark.

I’m the target glamping demographic—someone who likes to brag about all the nights I’ve spent sleeping on the ground, but who no longer wants to waste vacation days getting a terrible night’s sleep.

Complimentary backpack coolers sat by the front door, alongside a bouquet of walking sticks for anyone heading into the park. After a windy night left a tree leaning precariously toward our tent, staff moved all of our belongings into another tent while we were away for the day. The new setup was identical, down to my reading glasses placed just so on the bedside table.

Accessibility

There are four ADA-accessible tents that include ramps, ADA-accessible bathrooms, and nearby parking. The main public areas, including the lobby, restaurant, and reception, are all wheelchair accessible. For specific needs, call the resort at 888-496-1148.

Make a trip of it

The 71 tents sit on 85 private, forested acres next to Yosemite. Courtesy of Under Canvas

Yosemite is a magnet for climbers, a muse for artists, and a bucket-list destination for hikers, waterfall lovers, and outdoor enthusiasts around the globe. Experiences range from a wheelchair- and stroller-friendly half-mile path to the misty base of Bridalveil Fall to the extreme challenge of scaling El Capitan and sleeping overnight on portaledges.

Under Canvas’s on-site Adventure Concierge can arrange guided hikes, rock climbing, rafting, fly fishing, and photography excursions. On our Yosemite Valley Discover Walk with Echo Adventure Cooperative, one of the guide/owners gave us an insider’s perspective on the park’s most popular loop, along with tips for the rest of our stay, including the five-mile Wapama Falls Hike in Hetch Hetchy, our favorite trek of the trip.

Afar was a guest of Under Canvas Yosemite. Our coverage is independent; the hotel did not review or approve this story.