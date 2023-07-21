Travel InspirationHotels

1 Hotel West Hollywood

8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
https://www.1hotels.com/west-hollywood
The rooftop patio space of 1 Hotel West Hollywood

1 Hotel West Hollywood is the 1 Hotel’s first West Coast outpost.

Courtesy of 1 Hotel West Hollywood

The rooftop patio space of 1 Hotel West Hollywood

Why we love it

A Sunset Strip retreat that blends high design with sustainable practices

The Highlights

  • A sustainable design that employs reclaimed timber, recycled carpeting, and lush native greenery
  • Healthy extras like yoga mats, kombucha, and local snacks in every room
  • Four separate dining options serving California cuisine and craft cocktails, plus a lobby farm stand with fresh fruits

The Review

After a brief stint as The Jeremy, this Sunset Strip property opened as L.A.’s first 1 Hotel in May 2019 with a strong focus on sustainability. As soon as you drive up to the valet (which offers electric charging stations), you’ll be enveloped by a biophilic world of plants, reclaimed wood, and rough-hewn granite. The reception desk is made from a massive tree that fell in Mendocino, while the cozy lobby is filled with wood and linen-covered furniture made locally by J. Alexander. Also on the ground floor is a farm stand with fresh produce for the taking; 1 Kitchen, which serves sustainably sourced California cuisine among tables that resemble sliced trees; and Goodthings, a retail shop selling Earth + Element pottery, organic cotton clothing, and a selection of all-natural face serums and tonics.

The 285 rooms feature earth tones, floor-to-ceiling windows, multiple plants in volcanic rock planters, and unfinished wooden wardrobes filled with hangers made from recycled paper. Guests can also look forward to extras like yoga mats, comfy cotton robes, and minibars stocked with kombucha and local snacks like Fat Uncle Farms Cajun-Flavored California Almonds, plus all-natural dog bones and candles with the hotel’s signature scent. Bathrooms have deep marble tubs and full-size bath products—no single-use plastics here. Elsewhere in the hotel, the heated pool features a plant-filled deck with plenty of loungers and views of downtown, while a fitness center by Performix, a rooftop bar, and an organic garden with a beehive offer more places for guests to gather. From $518

By Devorah Lev-Tov
