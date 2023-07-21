Travel InspirationHotels

Malibu Beach Inn

22878 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
https://www.malibubeachinn.com/
(800) 462-5428
A king-sized room with a pier view at the Malibu Beach Inn

Malibu Beach Inn is located right on Malibu’s famous oceanfront.

Courtesy of Malibu Beach Inn

Why we love it

Easy beach access and a laid back vibe.

The review

Hotels often say they’re “steps from the sand,” but here, it’s actually true. Location is everything at Malibu Beach Inn; it’s right on the water, with all of the 47 guest rooms and suites overlooking the crashing surf from private balconies, and a few hundred meters from the historic pier. There are about eight steps from the hotel’s restaurant terrace to its private stretch of beach underneath, where guests can order a chicken club sandwich or a glass of wine from the extensive list to enjoy on loungers.

The hotel changed hands in 2015 and has since been re-imagined by L.A.-based interior designer Waldo Fernandez; rooms and communal spaces alike feature purpose built, hand-made white oak furniture and furnishings that make clever use of space. Our suite had custom built liquor shelves tucked into a tiny corner alcove. Across the hotel, artworks include prints by Donald Sultan and Jasper Johns.

The rooms are designed to evoke a private beach house. And as you drift off among Italian linens, gazing at the stars and lulled by the white noise of never-ending waves, it’s easy to dream.

By Mae Hamilton
