Whether you’ve misplaced your passport while at home or on the road, these are the forms, processes, and resources you’ll need.

We’ve broken down the stressful process with the steps to take, forms to fill out, and other important reminders.

Losing your passport is a frightening and confusing experience. Whether you can't locate that all-important blue book at home or have misplaced it on the road, it's possible to get another one quickly. And, speaking from personal experience, the process of replacing a lost passport can be inconvenient and stressful, but it works. What to do first Once you've pored over every corner of your room, jacket pockets, hotel safe, and suitcase, the first thing you should do is report your lost or stolen passport so that it can be canceled. You can do this online, via phone, or by mail. Your passport is no longer valid as soon as it's been reported lost or stolen, so canceling it online or by phone are the best options to prevent anyone else from using your passport immediately. Next, follow the standard application forms to apply for a new passport. If you're in the United States, you'll need to use form DS-11, which is specific to missing passports. This must be done in person at a passport acceptance facility (including some post offices), where documents are processed and then mailed to a passport office. You can make an appointment online, but if you have travel plans within three weeks, it is better to go to a passport agency, which can handle the application on the spot or at least within a few days. Am I stranded if I lose my passport while in a foreign country?

Not necessarily, but your travel plans may be slightly derailed. After you've reported the passport missing, visit the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. This may mean that you have to travel to a different city within that country to locate the embassy. To return to the United States, you must apply for and receive a new passport. You might be able to use a passport card if you're entering by land from Canada and Mexico, but once you cancel your passport, your passport card will become invalidated, too. When visiting the embassy, bring a passport photo, another form of government-issued identification (like a driver's license), proof of U.S. citizenship (this is where a photocopy of your passport does the trick), and your travel itinerary. Since this process will get delayed even further if you've also lost your government-issued identification, we recommend keeping photocopies of your documents somewhere you else you access, such as on your phone or in your Google Drive. Two forms must be completed for an in-person application overseas: DS-11 and DS-64. One of the forms includes a statement on the circumstances of how and where you lost your passport. If you believe your passport was stolen, it is helpful (although not necessary) to file a police report.

Replacement passports can be issued within a day or two if needed, but only during business hours (weekends and holidays may add extra wait time). And make sure to consider any necessary visas that some countries require for entry and exit. Because they were issued in conjunction with the original passport, they will need to be reapplied for, which can add extra time and cost. You will need the replacement passport before you can apply for any necessary visas. Some important tips to remember It's a smart move to make a copy of your passport (or snap a photo on your phone) and keep it separate from your passport book. It's not possible to travel using a photocopy (or just your passport number if you have it memorized), but this information can help expedite the passport process for embassy officials if you're overseas. If you find your original passport but it has already been canceled, it is no longer valid. When your new passport arrives, it should be valid for the standard 10 years unless you have lost your passport once before. If the latter is the case, your new one will only be valid for a year—and you won't be eligible for a full-validity passport for another 10 years (assuming you don't lose it again in that time period). That means you'll have to reapply every year for 10 years—good incentive to keep your passport somewhere safe. If you were issued an emergency passport overseas, this may also be limited in validity. This means that within six months, you will have to apply for a new passport again and pay additional passport renewal fees ($110), but that new passport will be valid for the standard 10 years.