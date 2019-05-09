Do I Really Need Rental Car Insurance?

Here’s everything you need to know about rental car insurance before your next trip.

You wouldn’t be the first to be caught off-guard by the on-the-spot barrage of questions at the rental car counter. Will you prepay for gas or fill it yourself? Is there more than one driver? And the biggest stumper: Do you want to add on different types of insurance? No matter how long your journey, it’s enough to make anyone bleary-eyed. While seasoned travelers may already know about perks that come with certain credit cards like airport lounge access and free checked bags (with some airlines), perhaps lesser known is that deep in the fine print, there is a long list of other benefits. This includes rental car protection with many (but not all) cards. In addition to this credit card coverage, your regular auto insurance (if you have your own vehicle back home) will also cover a rental car. Given all that protection, do you really need to purchase rental car insurance at the counter, too? The short answer is no, but only if you have used the qualifying credit card to pay for the rental and have reviewed your personal insurance policy to ensure that its coverage fits your needs. If the coverage doesn’t feel sufficient, or if you’re a worrier in general, however, you may want to consider opting in. Many drivers feel the added protection is well worth the cost for peace of mind. Note that there are different variations to rental car insurance policies that may only cover certain situations; depending on your level of coverage, there will be nuances to navigate. We walk you through it all below; in the end, whether or not you opt in to any additional rental car insurance is ultimately a decision based on your own personal comfort level. What are the rental car insurance options? There are two types of rental car insurance categories—primary and secondary. For one, they differ in the time sequence that they would kick in to protect you, as either a first or supplemental layer of protection. While your own auto policy typically serves as the primary coverage for car rentals, you can choose to purchase a “collision damage waiver” from the rental company to serve as your primary insurance instead. It covers any damage in the event of an accident, avoiding the need for your own car insurance to get involved. It isn’t cheap—it can be around $20 to $30 per day—but if you’re trying to keep your personal car insurance monthly payments to a minimum, you don’t want to be filing a claim with it over a damaged rental car, which could lead to higher monthly rates long term.

If you don’t have home vehicle insurance or prefer not to use it, you’ll also likely want to purchase the supplemental liability insurance from the rental car company, another form of primary insurance, which covers you for liability or injury to someone else. This is separate from a collision damage waiver and can tack on another $15 to $20 per day to your bill. Secondary insurance, normally available from many credit cards, kicks in to cover what your primary rental car insurance does not (after the deductible is paid out on your primary policy, if applicable). Are you already covered by personal car insurance or through a credit card? Be sure to check which type of coverage your credit card or personal auto policy already offers before opting in to any insurance from the car rental company. If your personal auto insurance covers car rentals via primary insurance (as it generally does), buying it from the rental company is like paying for the same thing twice. Credit cards generally provide only secondary coverage, though some premium cards do package in primary rental car insurance, including Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred, Citi Prestige, and the United Explorer Credit Card. One important thing to note is that if you don’t own an insured car or don’t purchase a primary policy directly from the car rental agency, your credit card coverage, which normally serves as secondary rental car insurance, automatically becomes primary coverage (since there’s nothing for it to be “secondary” to). In this case, the policy expands to include both collision and liability protection. Here are the three most common scenarios for rental car coverage: If you have personal car insurance and a regular or premium credit card, you’ll likely be fully covered. Your personal auto policy will serve as primary insurance, and your credit card should cover you with secondary insurance. If you have only a regular credit card (and no personal car insurance), you may want to consider purchasing additional coverage from the car rental company as an added layer of protection. However, if your card comes with secondary insurance, it will automatically be converted to primary coverage if there are no other policies in place; check the fine print to ensure that the policy is robust enough to stand alone. If you have only a premium credit card (and no personal car insurance), you are covered with primary insurance if you use the card to pay for your rental. Because these premium policies are generally more substantial, buying additional insurance from the car rental company may be unnecessary. Regardless of what coverage you have in place, however, note that it may only apply to certain types of rental vehicles. Those pricier convertibles or SUVs may be off-limits when it comes to protection; other common exclusions are pickup trucks, vans, and motorcycles. Some credit cards detail specific car manufacturers that are not protected like Porsche, Tesla, and Jaguar. Stick to a midsize car, and you should be fine. What are the risks of not purchasing rental car insurance?

