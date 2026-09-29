This article was originally published in 2019 and most recently updated on September 29, 2926, with current information.

It’s common curiosity to wonder what type of plane you’ll be flying on. Maybe you’re a chronic overpacker unsure if your bulging bag will fit in the overhead bin of a small regional jet. Maybe you want to confirm whether your plane has a flawless safety record. Or, if you’re like us, you’re eager to know so you can choose the best seat. Knowledge is power, after all. Here’s how to find out what type of plane you’ll be flying on so you can study that seat map.

How to know what type of airplane you’ll be flying on

Nearly every airline in the world shows during the booking process the type of aircraft a given flight will use. You’ll typically find airplane information displayed just below the flight details when selecting your flights. The same goes for searching on Google Flights; the exact airplane model will be listed below each listed flight segment, in smaller type, alongside the airline operating the flight. Travel site Kayak even has an aircraft option among its filters.

The type of plane shown on your flight page is not an iron-clad guarantee. Airlines sometimes have schedule changes, especially for flights booked more than a few months in advance, which can change the type of aircraft used. Mechanical issues or weather-related delays that require substituting a different plane can also happen.

Related: What Really Happens if You Don’t Switch Your Phone to “Airplane Mode” In-Flight

How to find seat maps for your flight

On its flights between New York and Paris, Air France uses several different aircraft, including Boeing 777-300s, depending on whether it’s a codeshare flight with Delta. Information courtesy of Air France

When you know your aircraft type in advance, you can pick the best possible seat, whether you want to be far from the bathroom or are eyeing the plane’s safest seats. Your flight booking page may show a seat map if you’re given the option to choose your seat before you book; however, it won’t necessarily make clear whether your seat has an oddity like no window or an off-center window that you can hardly look through.

There are many sites that have better airplane seat maps, including Seatmaps.com, AeroLOPA, and SeatCompare.ai. These websites also do a great job of describing the types of seats (lie-flat versus recliner seats in business class, for example) and their relative amenities. Does every seat have built-in entertainment screens? Will the plane have WiFi? You can also use these maps to avoid seats that have limited recline or no under-seat storage.

Common types of airplanes for flights to or from the U.S.

Travel booking site Kayak’s filters include type of plane. Screenshot by Sophie Friedman

The most common aircraft that travelers leaving or heading to the U.S. will take are those built by Airbus, which is French, Boeing, which is American, and Brazilian company Embraer. When it comes to fleets, aircraft type varies from one airline to the next. Air France uses mostly Boeing and Airbus planes for its flights between North America and France. Fly to Santiago, Chile, from LAX with American Airlines, and you’ll be on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner; take Delta from Atlanta, and the plane will be a Airbus A350.

Related: American Is Retiring International First Class. I Flew Its New Top Tier to Find Out What Will Replace It