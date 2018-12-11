Hyatt’s Loyalty Program Just Got a Serious Luxury Upgrade

The World of Hyatt just got bigger for its members—the loyalty program expanded this month to include dozens of new hotels that are part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) group. Through this new partnership, Hyatt loyalty members will be able to use their points and benefit from member perks at any of the participating SLH properties.

While Hyatt’s footprint is not as large as competing behemoths Marriott and Hilton, the SLH partnership instantly makes the World of Hyatt loyalty program more attractive by bringing unique, high-end hotels into its global loyalty portfolio. In other words, World of Hyatt members can now gain and use points at SLH properties.

How to earn and redeem points

The expanded loyalty program works in a similar fashion to the way it does with Hyatt properties. Members who book directly, either online or by calling, can earn five points per dollar spent on the room rate (incidentals like dining and spa services are not eligible for earning points). Elite members earn bonus points much as they do at other Hyatt family properties and also accrue qualifying nights that will count toward earning annual elite status.

The participating SLH hotels have been integrated into the World of Hyatt’s points redemption chart, falling into one of eight categories. Category 1 hotels cost 5,000 points per night, while Category 8 hotels go for 40,000 points per night. Category 8 is Hyatt’s newest award chart category, created specifically for the diversity and caliber of the SLH portfolio.

