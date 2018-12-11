Hyatt’s Loyalty Program Just Got a Serious Luxury Upgrade

Courtesy of Small Luxury Hotels of the World
The Hotel & Spa Des Pecheurs in Corsica, France, is one of about 50 luxury hotels now participating in the Hyatt rewards program.
Members can now earn and redeem points at beautiful, boutique properties that are part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World portfolio.
The World of Hyatt just got bigger for its members—the loyalty program expanded this month to include dozens of new hotels that are part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) group. Through this new partnership, Hyatt loyalty members will be able to use their points and benefit from member perks at any of the participating SLH properties.
While Hyatt’s footprint is not as large as competing behemoths Marriott and Hilton, the SLH partnership instantly makes the World of Hyatt loyalty program more attractive by bringing unique, high-end hotels into its global loyalty portfolio. In other words, World of Hyatt members can now gain and use points at SLH properties.
The expanded loyalty program works in a similar fashion to the way it does with Hyatt properties. Members who book directly, either online or by calling, can earn five points per dollar spent on the room rate (incidentals like dining and spa services are not eligible for earning points). Elite members earn bonus points much as they do at other Hyatt family properties and also accrue qualifying nights that will count toward earning annual elite status.
The participating SLH hotels have been integrated into the World of Hyatt’s points redemption chart, falling into one of eight categories. Category 1 hotels cost 5,000 points per night, while Category 8 hotels go for 40,000 points per night. Category 8 is Hyatt’s newest award chart category, created specifically for the diversity and caliber of the SLH portfolio.
Even if your Hyatt points balance is on the slim side, don’t forget that you can transfer points from the Chase Ultimate Rewards program at a one-to-one ratio. You can also earn a slew of points by signing up for the World of Hyatt credit card (enough for a top Category 8 redemption thanks to whopping 40,000-point bonus after spending $3,000 within three months of signing up, and 20,000 more after spending a total of $6,000 within the first six months).
Small Luxury Hotels of the World operates its own loyalty program known as Invited, but it is not focused on accruing and redeeming points. This new partnership allows World of Hyatt travelers to enjoy several perks at SLH properties. And while there are currently only around 50 of the 500 global SLH properties participating in the World of Hyatt program, more are expected to join the fold.
The participating properties at the moment include well-known hotels like the St. James’s Hotel & Club Mayfair in London and The View Lugano in Switzerland.
What is especially beneficial about this partnership is that all World of Hyatt members receive perks at participating SLH hotels no matter what their status level. This includes free wireless Internet, complimentary continental breakfast, room upgrades based upon availability, and a 2 p.m. late checkout if possible. There is also the option of early check-in at noon if rooms are available (a huge benefit when arriving in a city early in the morning after a long flight).
SLH Invited program members do not have added benefits at Hyatt-branded hotels (this is not a reciprocal partnership), but they can join World of Hyatt to take advantage of the perks across both groups of hotels.
Ultimately, this is great news for World of Hyatt members who prefer the experience and service of an independent hotel. SLH delivers unique and local experiences that few chain-affiliated properties can match. This new partnership brings together the benefits of a large-scale loyalty program with bespoke properties designed to tell a destination’s story. Watch this space for when more hotels are added to the loyalty partnership.
