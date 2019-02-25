In mid-February, the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) announced it would be acquiring the wellness-focused Six Senses brand, greatly expanding the company’s luxury footprint in Asia. The news made it clear that IHG isn’t content to sit back as its competitors grow with mergers. With more than 5,500 hotels in nearly 100 countries, IHG is busy filling gaps in its portfolio, such as with last year’s majority stake in Asia-based Regent Hotels & Resorts, and in 2012, the creation of its own wellness brand, EVEN Hotels.

Aside from its namesake InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, many don’t realize that IHG has several other successful brands, including Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts and Holiday Inn Express. Now, it is working to fill in the midtier and top-tier luxury categories, and consumers—especially members of its popular IHG Rewards Club program—will benefit with more places to earn and redeem points.

The loyalty program, as with other hotel groups, is free and comes with perks like free wireless internet in all participating properties and access to member-only rates through IHG-managed booking channels like the hotel websites or app.

How to take advantage of the program

Once you’ve amassed points, free nights can be easily booked online based on a scaled award chart. Alternatively, look for PointBreaks awards, where some hotels offer sales each quarter, some for as little as 5,000 points.

You’ll rack up points even more quickly with one of IHG’s cobranded credit cards or during one of the numerous promotions it offers throughout the year. And even if you don’t have a lot of points, IHG lets you combine points and cash for a reward stay.

With a large number of familiar brands and a handful of new ones, it’s worth exploring some of the unique places you can stay using IHG Rewards Club points. The more you know about these brands, the easier it is to choose a hotel for your next business trip or vacation—so you can keep earning points for free stays.

Courtesy of InterContinental Hotels Group The InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland is located in a quarry outside Shanghai.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

InterContinental, a signature brand for the group, was started by aviation pioneer Juan Trippe. The Pan Am founder created the hotel company so passengers would have quality places to stay around the world. Founded in 1946, InterContinental has just opened its 200th hotel, and it’s an intriguing one: The new InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland is located in a deserted Chinese quarry, which was repurposed into a resort oasis for kayaking, spa wellness, and entertainment on the outskirts of Shanghai. With only two floors over ground (and 16 below), this hotel is an architectural feat of engineering; it joins other notable properties with impressive design like the InterContinental Paris Le Grand near the Palais Garnier and InterContinental New York Barclay. Looking for something more far-flung? The InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort in Vietnam is a short drive from a UNESCO World Heritage site, Hoi An, and located near famous Monkey Mountain, with plenty of furry animals jumping by your room.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Quirky and eclectic, Kimpton has a loyal following for its 60-plus hotels and 80 restaurants, many of which are independent from the hotels. The brand has generous amenities, including a free daily social hour with wine, beer, and snacks in the lobby and a minibar credit for anyone who joins its free loyalty program. Known for being pet-friendly and loaning free bikes to guests, Kimpton also wins fans over with its individuality. There is nothing cookie cutter about interior design at a Kimpton, and no two properties look alike. The hotels are mostly in the United States, but there are plans for rapid expansion into China, Europe, and the Caribbean. Some popular options include the Kimpton Fitzroy, in a 19th-century London building facing Russell Square, and the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Seattle.

Courtesy of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas The main pool at the Six Senses Yao Noi

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

With resorts in more than a dozen countries, Six Senses plans to grow to nearly 60 properties within the decade in places like India, Cambodia, and New York City, with the goal of expanding in more urban areas. Its resorts are at the forefront of culinary, wellness, and sustainability efforts in their respective destinations, and guests are pampered in over-the-top accommodations, such as overwater bungalows in the Maldives or tree-shrouded villas on Thailand’s Yao Noi island. In Yao Noi, guests use baskets to collect their own eggs from the hotel’s farm before heading for breakfast. Its unique Sleep Program features special moisture-wicking bedding, sleepwear, a tracking monitor and sound machine, and a consultation with a sleep expert.

Avid Hotels